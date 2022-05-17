Electronic Wet Chemicals Market Players Leverage On Strategic Collaborations To Develop New Technologies

Electronic Wet Chemicals Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Strategic collaboration between companies is a key trend gaining popularity in the global electronic wet chemicals market. According to TBRC’s electronic wet chemicals market analysis, companies are undergoing partnerships and collaborations to develop new technologies and products. For instance, in January 2020, Solvay, a company operating in electronic wet chemicals based in Belgium, and SGL Carbon, a company specializing in manufacturing carbon fiber based in Germany, partnered to create new composites for aerospace. This partnership extends the portfolio of Solvay in the composites segment and can tackle the needs of aerospace.

The rise in demand for the use of semiconductors in various industries is driving the growth of the electronics wet chemicals market. The demand for innovative semiconductors is increasing as a result of various technological advancements in the electronic industry. This increase in demand for semiconductors is directly leading to the increase in demand for the electronic wet chemicals market. For instance, according to the semiconductor industry association (SIA), the sales of semiconductors were around $50 billion in October 2021, an increase of 24.6% from October 2020. According to the electronic wet chemicals market research, the rise in the demand for the use of semiconductors in various industries drives the market.

The global electronics wet chemicals market size is expected to grow from $3.46 billion in 2021 to $3.62 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.56%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies' resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global electronic wet chemicals market size is expected to reach $4.41 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.05%.

Major players covered in the global electronic wet chemicals industry are Avantor Inc. (US), BASF SE (Germany), Cabot Microelctronics (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Kanto Chemical Co., Inc. (Japan), Eastman (US), Solvay (Belgium), Fujifilm Holding (Japan), Technic Inc. (US), Linde Plc. (Ireland), Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Dakin, and T.N.C. Industrial Co., Ltd.

TBRC’s global electronic wet chemicals market report is segmented by type into acetic acid (CH3OOH), isopropyl alcohol (IPA) (C3H8O), hydrogen peroxide (H2), hydrochloric acid (HCL), ammonium hydroxide (NH4OH), hydrofluoric acid (HF), nitric acid (HNO3), phosphoric acid (H3PO4), sulfuric acid (H2SO4), by form into liquid, solid, gas, by application into semiconductor, etching, cleaning, by end-use industry into consumer goods, automotive, aerospace and defense, medical.



