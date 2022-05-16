Barrows Hotel Enterprises Develops New Airport Business Hotel Lagos
Barrows is developing a new 4-star International Airport Business Hotel in Lagos Nigeria.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hotel Developer Barrows Hotel Enterprises acquires land positions in the immediate vicinity of Lagos Airport. The position is strategically an important choice and very well located. In this position, Barrows will develop a modern new building specifically for an International 4-star classification, consisting of a hotel with 139 rooms and various amenities, said Chairman and CEO Erwin Jager.
The rooms are spread over 4 floors and situated on a podium in which the other facilities, such as a restaurant, meeting facilities, business center and sports facilities will be realized. Parking possibility is under the podium, solved. The expected start of construction of this project is February 2023 and will be fully financed through the issuance of a medium-term bonds. In the upcoming months we will select the right hotel operator for this unique project in a very dynamic city in West Africa. The project offers a perfect long-term solution for hospitality chains such as Holiday Inn, Crown Plaza, Marriott, or Hilton.
West Africa is growing strongly and in the coming decades West Africa will develop more business hotels and hotel resorts combined with new infrastructures which generates a high occupancy by new and excisting visitors, jobs and new business opportunities. The opportunities that Barrows sees as a hotel developer and hospitality professional is in line with the desire to expand in the West African continent. The high population of residents and visitors to Nigeria makes it interesting for new initiatives. Business travelers are always looking for good and safe places to stay. The new Airport Business Hotel to be built is therefore the first in a series that should contribute to strengthening local business and employment.
Barrows Hotel Enterprises internationally manages over 10,000 hotel rooms in more than 10 countries. Barrows is specialized in the fast-growing hotel industry in the entire MENA Region including West Africa.
