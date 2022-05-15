President of Uzbekistan meets with the President of the United Arab Emirates

UZBEKISTAN, May 15 - On May 15, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the United Arab Emirates to express condolences on the death of the country’s President, Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

At the Presidential Palace in Abu Dhabi, the President of Uzbekistan met with the newly elected President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The President of Uzbekistan expressed deep condolences to the President and the friendly people of the UAE on the untimely death of President Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The huge contribution of Sheikh Khalifa to the development and strengthening of friendship and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries was emphasized.

The President of Uzbekistan also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed Al Nahyan on his election to the highest state post in the country, sincerely wishing him great success in his future activities. The leaders considered the current issues of enhancing practical interaction between Uzbekistan and the UAE. The President of Uzbekistan also met with the UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Source: UzA