Modernize the Store with a Slim-bezel Design POS System

About Clientron Clientron was founded in 1983. The company is dedicated in providing highly integrated embedded solution to our clients worldwide. With more than 35 years experiences in design, manufacturing, and after-sales-service, Clientron offers high quality and technology leading solutions, including POS, Kiosk, Thin Client and Automotive Electronics. Clientron commits to continuously providing the engineering excellence towards innovative solutions and best services to global partners and customers. Visit us at www.clientron.com .

