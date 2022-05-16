Submit Release
Gov. Wolf Orders Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Former Senator Jim Ferlo

In honor of former Pennsylvania State Senator Jim Ferlo, who has passed away, Governor Tom Wolf ordered the commonwealth flag on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings and grounds fly at half-staff immediately.

“As we mourn the loss of Senator Jim Ferlo, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and community,” Governor Wolf said. “Jim was a good man and a better leader, who always stood up for what is right. The people of western Pennsylvania have lost a dedicated advocate, and Pennsylvania has lost a true public servant.”

Sen. Jim Ferlo represented the 38th District from 2002 to 2015 in the Pennsylvania Senate.

The commonwealth flag has flown at half-staff since Thursday, May 12, 2022, in honor of the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic, and should continue to fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of Sen. Ferlo’s interment, which has not yet been determined.

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute.

