THE DAILY LEADER: MONDAY, MAY 16, 2022

 
 
“One Minutes” (Unlimited)

**Following one-minute speeches, the House will consider the seventeen bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules.  Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (17 bills)

  1. H.R. 6873 Bombing Prevention Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Malinowski – Homeland Security)
  2. H.R. 6824 President’s Cup Cybersecurity Competition Act, as amended (Rep. Luria – Homeland Security)
  3. S. 2520 – State and Local Government Cybersecurity Act of 2021 (Sen. Peters – Homeland Security)
  4. H.R. 6825 Nonprofit Security Grant Program Improvement Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Thompson (MS) – Homeland Security)
  5. H.R. 6871 DHS Acquisition Reform Act (Rep. LaTurner – Homeland Security)
  6. H.R. 6868 Cybersecurity Grants for Schools Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Garbarino – Homeland Security)
  7. H.R. 5658 – DHS Roles and Responsibilities in Cyber Space Act, as amended (Rep. Bacon – Homeland Security)
  8. S. 3527 – To amend title 38, United States Code, to authorize the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to transfer the name of property of the Department of Veterans Affairs designated by law to other property of the Department (Sen. Tester – Veterans’ Affairs)
  9. S. 1760 To designate the community-based outpatient clinic of the Department of Veterans Affairs planned to be built in Oahu, Hawaii, as the "Daniel Kahikina Akaka Department of Veterans Affairs Community-Based Outpatient Clinic" (Sen. Hirono – Veterans’ Affairs)
  10. S. 2514 – To rename the Provo Veterans Center in Orem, Utah, as the "Col. Gail S. Halvorsen 'Candy Bomber' Veterans Center" (Sen. Lee – Veterans’ Affairs)
  11. H.R. 7500 – Fiscal Year 2022 Veterans Affairs Major Medical Facility Authorization Act (Rep. Allred – Veterans’ Affairs)
  12. H.R. 5754 – Patient Advocate Tracker Act, as amended (Rep. McClain – Veterans’ Affairs)
  13. H.R. 6604Veterans Eligibility to Transfer School (VETS) Credit Act, as amended (Rep. Buchanan – Veterans’ Affairs)
  14. S. 2687 – Strengthening Oversight for Veterans Act of 2021 (Sen. Tester – Veterans’ Affairs)
  15. H.R. 7375 To direct the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to update the payment system of the Department of Veterans Affairs to allow for electronic fund transfer of educational assistance, administered by the Secretary, to a foreign institution of higher education (Rep. Sherrill – Veterans’ Affairs)
  16. H.R. 6376 – Student Veteran Work Study Modernization Act (Rep. Axne – Veterans’ Affairs)
  17. H.R. 7153 – Department of Veterans Affairs Principles of Benefits Automation Act, as amended (Rep. Bost – Veterans’ Affairs)

