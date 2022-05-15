THE DAILY LEADER: MONDAY, MAY 16, 2022

H.R. 6868–Cybersecurity Grants for Schools Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Garbarino – Homeland Security)
H.R. 5658– DHS Roles and Responsibilities in Cyber Space Act, as amended (Rep. Bacon – Homeland Security)
S. 3527– To amend title 38, United States Code, to authorize the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to transfer the name of property of the Department of Veterans Affairs designated by law to other property of the Department (Sen. Tester – Veterans’ Affairs)
S. 1760–To designate the community-based outpatient clinic of the Department of Veterans Affairs planned to be built in Oahu, Hawaii, as the "Daniel Kahikina Akaka Department of Veterans Affairs Community-Based Outpatient Clinic" (Sen. Hirono – Veterans’ Affairs)
S. 2514– To rename the Provo Veterans Center in Orem, Utah, as the "Col. Gail S. Halvorsen 'Candy Bomber' Veterans Center" (Sen. Lee – Veterans’ Affairs)
H.R. 7500– Fiscal Year 2022 Veterans Affairs Major Medical Facility Authorization Act (Rep. Allred – Veterans’ Affairs)
H.R. 6604 – Veterans Eligibility to Transfer School (VETS) Credit Act, as amended (Rep. Buchanan – Veterans’ Affairs)
S. 2687– Strengthening Oversight for Veterans Act of 2021 (Sen. Tester – Veterans’ Affairs)
H.R. 7375 –To direct the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to update the payment system of the Department of Veterans Affairs to allow for electronic fund transfer of educational assistance, administered by the Secretary, to a foreign institution of higher education (Rep. Sherrill – Veterans’ Affairs)
H.R. 6376 – Student Veteran Work Study Modernization Act (Rep. Axne – Veterans’ Affairs)
H.R. 7153– Department of Veterans Affairs Principles of Benefits Automation Act, as amended (Rep. Bost – Veterans’ Affairs)
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.