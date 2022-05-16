All In Your Head Passes 300,000 Spotify Streams

All in your head's "How Does It Feel To Be Real?" Passes 300,000 Spotify Streams Chip & G of "All in your head"

Rock/Pop duo "All in your head" celebrate passing the 300,000 Spotify stream mark for their first single, "How Does It Feel To Be Real?"

Thank you to our fans, it means a great deal to us that you liked our first song, much more to come!” — Chip Moreland

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 15, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Independent Rock/Pop duo "All in your head" have passed the 300,000 Spotify stream mark for their first single, "How Does It Feel To Be Real?"Members Chip Moreland & "G" expressed their sincere thanks to their fans and all who have listened to "How does it feel to be real?" in a heartfelt social media post.Said G, "It's noisier and more challenging than ever for a new independent band to get any attention without TV, airplay, or touring, so we couldn't be happier than to see that our first song has been embraced by over 300,000 people on Spotify alone ."Chip, who played drums and sang lead on the song, said "Thank you to our fans, it means a great deal to us that you liked our first song, much more to come!"“How does it feel to be real?” was co-written by All in your head’s G and Chip, with the audio recording produced by All in your head’s G, engineered and mixed by G & Gordon Fordyce, mastered by Erwin Maas of Emastering, and features guest performances by Curtis Mathewson on guitar, Jon Papenbrook on trumpet, and Sky Dangcil on violin and viola.The “How does it feel to be real?” video was written and produced by G and generated by the my3D team in Germany."All in your head" is comprised of multi-instrumentalists and vocalists Chip Moreland of "The Bella Portal," and 4-octave tenor Gregory or "G," a Global Peace Song Award-winner.The band's name comes from the simple fact that all of life’s experiences take place ultimately "All in your head." Their goal musically is to create music that arrests and transforms the listener to make them feel and/or think within new realms of feeling and perception, about music, about self, about life, about society, and our place in the universe. All in your head see the listeners as an extended part of the band, critical to completing the creative circuit.Learn more about All in your head at AllInYourHead.Land and at Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram via @AIYHLand.

"How does it feel to be real?"