Firexo named in Global Top 20 Most Influential Companies of the Year 2022 as they enter Europe!
Yet further success for FIrexo as they forge forward with their groundbreaking ALL fire extinguishing solution!
Firexo is a revolutionary ALL fire extinguishing solution that helps remove unnecessary confusion when choosing which extinguisher to use at the point of a fire emergency...we care about saving lives!”AMERSHAM, BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, UK, May 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FIrexo started 2022 with focus, clear direction and determination. Entering Q2 they have already scooped a further four awards to add to their trophy cabinet; including the prestigeous FSM/FIA awarded Fire Safety Team of the Year as well as being named as one of the Top 20 Most Influential Business of the Year - accolades of which to be extremely proud. May 2022 has seen FIrexo's affiliation with Munster Fire Safety Ireland - and hot off the press announcement ... the opening of their first European warehouse in Poland!
— Dave Breith
Having set foot in the Fire Safety Market in 2018 with their disruptivley groundbreaking 'ALL fires ONE answer' campaign, FIrexo's resilience when beginning to operate in a somewhat stayed, traditional marketplace as a disrupter to the status quo, has been exemplary. Forging their way forward against all odds, embracing all manner of challenges; from the hurdles of COVID and excessive increases in shipping costs to the difficulties of an extremely volatile business climate.
Proven to be made of strong stuff, Firexo has positioned itself, offering a unique ALL fire extinguishing solution for ALL fire types, including Lithium-ion, along with the introduction of thier fx73 Largesale and Wildfire solution. This universal, water-based and 'more environmentally friendly' extinguishant, provides a safer, faster cooling technology that reduces any likelihood of re-ignition... it's a no brainer!
David Breith
Firexo Group Limited
+44 20 7989 6101
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn