Hoyer Statement on the Mass Shooting in Buffalo

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the mass shooting in Buffalo, New York:

“I was appalled to learn the news yesterday of yet another deadly mass shooting that appears to be premeditated, racially motivated hate-crime against African Americans. This was undoubtedly an act of domestic terrorism and a heinous expression of violent extremism, which is a challenge that the House must and will  address. I am praying for the families of the victims and keeping the people of Buffalo in my thoughts at this time. 

“This is now the second such shooting in a week, with an attack in Dallas targeting an Asian-American spa. It recalls similar events in Charleston, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, and other places where we have seen white supremacists commit heinous acts of violence based on twisted beliefs that African Americans, Jews, Asian Americans, and others are racially inferior and have no place in America. This vile ideology must be confronted, not ignored or even tolerated - particularly by those with influence in the conservative media to which far-right individuals and groups turn for information and motivation. 

“It is also clear that our country must take action to keep deadly firearms out of the hands of those who cannot be trusted to bear them responsibly. That’s why House Democrats passed H.R. 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act, and legislation to close the Charleston Loophole last year. I continue to call on Senate Republicans to end their blockade of this critical public-safety legislation that is supported by nine out of ten Americans, by law enforcement, and by a majority of responsible gun owners. If they keep filibustering this legislation, it is only a matter of time before the next mass shooting occurs.”

