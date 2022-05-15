Himiway launches a new VIP tier system

Submit Release
From April 27th this year, Himi riders will be guided by a new VIP tier system. 

The new VIP tier system separates the 70,000 riders into six different categories. While making the announcement, the Himiway spokesperson said that the instructions that are supposed to guide the new VIP tier system had been issued. The instructions cover three aspects: Ways to earn, VIP benefits and entry rewards, and VIP management regulations.

On ways to earn, Himi riders are offered different ways through which they can get Himi points. Customers can get at least $28.50 worth of points, which translates to 2,850 Himi points. They can earn these by taking part in the event. 

All customers have the capacity to reach the highest level without incurring additional costs. The point system promises customers 300 Himi points when signing up, placing an order, subscribing on Youtube, celebrating a birthday, liking and sharing on Facebook, following on Instagram, and completing a questionnaire.

The VIP benefits reward system includes free parts and coupon codes. These are in addition to other available offers and gifts. A higher level guarantees the riders more rewards. The VIP levels range from Bronze, Silver, Gold, Titanium, Platinum, Diamond, and Brand Ambassador. 

The upgrade from one level to another involves diverse activities. For instance, to get to the Titanium level, which has a milestone of 5,000, a rider needs to participate in marketing activities, buy an e-bike or a repeat purchase, and recommend it to friends. The entry reward for this level is a three percent discount for a bike purchase and a $20 coupon.

For redemption purposes, the platform said that they have improved client interaction at Himiways. One needs to log into their Himiway account and follow the prompts.
For more information, visit https://himiwaybike.com/pages/vip-tier-system

About Himiway Bike
Himiway Bike is a testament to more than 2000 supporters of e-bikes. The bike company seeks to scale great heights and provide an experience that none can beat. Their bikes are designed for reliable, thrilling, and long-range journeys. Capable of powering through a wide range of terrain, whether forests, mountains, hills, or even urban jungles, Himiway is a master of all surfaces. Himiway operates on a mantra of courage, which to them is a style, while determination is their attitude. Regardless of the journey, Himiway is determined to go to every length to make it successful.

