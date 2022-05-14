Williston Barracks / Cruelty to Animals

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A1002710

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: May 1, 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Colonial Manor, Morrisville VT and Brown Hill Rd / Eagle Ledge Rd, Elmore VT

VIOLATION: Animal Cruelty

ACCUSED: Tara Smith

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville, VT

ACCUSED: Michael Phair

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Johnson, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 1, 2022, Vermont State Police was notified of an emaciated abandoned Pitbull that was located at the intersection of Brown Hill Road an Eagle Ledge Road in Elmore, VT. With the assistance of the public through social media and local community resources, the owner of the dog was identified as Tara Smith (30) of Morrisville.

Investigation revealed Smith had possession of the dog beginning in the fall of 2021. During ownership, Smith deprived the dog from adequate nutrition resulting in the dog to become emaciated as well as inhumanely containing the dog in unsanitary living conditions.

On May 1, 2022, Michael Phair (32) of Johnson – a relative of Smith, removed the dog from the residence, acknowledging the dog’s condition / deteriorating health and abandoned him on the side of the road where the dog was found by a passerby later that afternoon.

Combined efforts with the Lamoille County Sherriff’s Department, the Wolcott Animal Control Officer and the North Country Animal League, the dog was subsequently surrendered by Smith and is now being cared for by the NCAL. Smith and Phair were each cited to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court on July 27, 2022 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of Cruelty to Animals.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: July 27, 2022 at 1230 hours

COURT: Lamoille County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111