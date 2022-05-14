Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ Numerous Traffic Hazards

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B5001419

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Murdock

STATION:  VSP- New Haven                     

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: Daytime hours of May 14, 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Branbury State Park, Town of Salisbury

VIOLATION: Numerous Traffic Hazards

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On May 14, 2022, Troopers from the Vermont State Police- New Haven Barracks received a traffic hazard complaint in the area of Branbury State Park. Upon arrival, Troopers observed approximately 50-60 motor vehicles parked on the side of the road and parked within the lane of travel. This area of Lake Dunmore Road is clearly posted with No Parking signs. While on scene, Troopers were further advised visitors were jumping over the fence and not paying for entry into Branbury State Park.

 

Owners of the motor vehicles were contacted, and ultimately chose to leave or move into the appropriate parking area of Branbury State Park. Several motor vehicles remained parked on the roadway and subsequently were towed due to being a traffic hazard.

 

As summer is upon us and traffic increases around the State Parks, Vermont State Police would like to remind the public to abide by No Parking signs and any other rules (including entry fees). Visitors can find more information about Vermont State Parks at the following link: https://vtstateparks.com/ 

 

 

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

COURT: Addison 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A 

BAIL: N/A 

MUG SHOT: N/A 

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 

 

