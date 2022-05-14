New Haven Barracks/ Numerous Traffic Hazards
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B5001419
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Murdock
STATION: VSP- New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: Daytime hours of May 14, 2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: Branbury State Park, Town of Salisbury
VIOLATION: Numerous Traffic Hazards
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 14, 2022, Troopers from the Vermont State Police- New Haven Barracks received a traffic hazard complaint in the area of Branbury State Park. Upon arrival, Troopers observed approximately 50-60 motor vehicles parked on the side of the road and parked within the lane of travel. This area of Lake Dunmore Road is clearly posted with No Parking signs. While on scene, Troopers were further advised visitors were jumping over the fence and not paying for entry into Branbury State Park.
Owners of the motor vehicles were contacted, and ultimately chose to leave or move into the appropriate parking area of Branbury State Park. Several motor vehicles remained parked on the roadway and subsequently were towed due to being a traffic hazard.
As summer is upon us and traffic increases around the State Parks, Vermont State Police would like to remind the public to abide by No Parking signs and any other rules (including entry fees). Visitors can find more information about Vermont State Parks at the following link: https://vtstateparks.com/
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.