Populi Offers Proof of Concept Demos with Live Market Data at HMPS22
Attendees invited to see the next generation of patient, provider and population analyticsFARMINGTON, CT, USA, May 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Populi, an analytics-as-a-service provider, will participate in the 27th Healthcare Marketing & Physician Strategies Summit (HMPS22), May 16–18, 2022, in Salt Lake City. Populi connects claims, EHR, labs and consumer analytics directly to the platforms that healthcare provider organizations already use, such as Salesforce, Tableau and Power BI. The company is offering Summit attendees a proof of concept demo using real, live data from their own market. Those who are interested are invited to sign up now at https://populi.ai/hmps22 or visit Populi in the exhibit hall.
Populi will share a booth with Coastal Cloud, a Salesforce integrator with deep experience in physician relationships, healthcare marketing and patient consumer experience. Together, Populi and Coastal Cloud are helping healthcare systems efficiently access and use data to inform strategy, marketing, network development and capital investment.
“We enable healthcare organizations to market and sell to patients, consumers and healthcare providers by delivering the analytics they need in the platforms they work in every day,” says Bill Moschella, CEO and Co-Founder of Populi, Inc. A proprietary database of more than 180 million healthcare and consumer transactions gives their clients SDOH indicators, consumer demographics, propensity models and claims insights. “Through our partnership with Coastal Cloud, we’re helping even more customers get up and running in the Salesforce ecosystem with the right analytics,” he adds.
“Populi is accelerating the migration from legacy systems to the next generation of data analytics for our clients by bringing insights directly into the Salesforce platform,'' says Tim Hale, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Coastal Cloud. “This provides instant value to our customers’ workflows and implementations.”
HMPS22 will host professionals in healthcare marketing, communications, strategy, digital and physician relations. Populi’s EVP & General Manager Emilio Ruocco will address this audience in a breakout session “Unlock Data’s Strategic & Marketing Potential” to be held on Tuesday, May 17th at 11:15 a.m. Ruocco will discuss how to leverage key internal and external datasets across platforms and seamlessly connect first-, second- and third-party data and models to existing CRM, business intelligence, visualization tools and other critical business applications.
About Populi
Populi is an Analytics-as-a-Service company that makes access to Commercial Healthcare Analytics easy. We enable healthcare organizations to market and sell to patients, consumers, and healthcare providers, by delivering the analytics they need in the platforms they work in every day.
About Coastal Cloud
Coastal Cloud is a Salesforce Healthcare Expert Partner with deep experience in physician relationships, healthcare marketing, and patient consumer experience. Headquartered in Palm Coast, FL, Coastal Cloud has been awarded the Global Salesforce Partner Innovation Award in Customer Success for two years in a row.
