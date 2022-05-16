John F. Possumato, CEO of DriveItAway Holdings, Inc. (CLCN) to Present at 2022 Automotive Dealer Day in Verona, Italy

Automotive Dealer Day Quintegia

Automotive retailing & mobility options are changing rapidly, for over 20 years Automotive Dealer Day has been the place to learn & develop successful plans to adapt & grow in the automotive industry” — John F. Possumato, CEO, DriveItAway Holdings Inc.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DriveItAway Holdings, Inc (OTCB: CLCN) (“DriveItAway”), the industry leader in automotive dealer new mobility platforms, with its revolutionary dealer focused subscription to ownership technology, announces today the participation and presentation of its CEO and Founder, John F. Possumato, in the upcoming annual Automotive Dealer Day, the leading European automotive industry event, produced annually by Quintegia, being held May 17-19, 2022 in Verona, Italy .

Automotive Dealer Day, the largest and most respected annual automotive event of its kind in Europe for car dealers, vehicle manufacturers and service providers, is returning in a live forum in full force, celebrating its 20th year of being the central hub for all automotive retail innovation development. This celebrated three-day event, titled, “Business Regeneration” will once again serve as the strategic meeting point for the entire automotive industry community. The information filled sessions focus on defining and exploring the new challenges and opportunities in the quickly changing business of mobility.

John F. Possumato, Founder & CEO of DriveItAway, will present at 12pm CET on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at a session entitled, “Mobility in Evolution,” highlighting recent dealer innovations in mobility to meet the changes, and challenges of the evolving retail landscape.

“Business Regeneration is the cornerstone for 2022, celebrating the 20th anniversary of Automotive Dealer Day, as we bring together all of the leaders in automotive retailing,” says Luca Montagner, Senior Advisor of Quintegia and Associate Director of ICDP, “we continue our goal of the regeneration of ideas, process and experience to foster lasting innovation and help all to prepare and prosper in the changing automotive ecosystem landscape.”

“The annual Automotive Dealer Day, masterfully produced by Quintegia, has been the place to learn about and adapt to the now even more quickly evolving and changing world of automotive retailing, where true innovators in the automotive world get together and exchange information and ideas that will lead us into the future of auto retailing, transportation and mobility,” says John F. Possumato. “I’m both honored and thrilled to be able to speak at the 20th Anniversary, ‘Business Regeneration’ event on ‘Mobility in Evolution,’ and can’t wait to once again learn myself from leaders in the industry.”

About Automotive Dealer Day

17-18-19 May 2022 - Verona

Automotive Dealer Day is the main event dedicated to automotive distribution issues on the European scene. Unique opportunity for ideas and information, products and solutions, comparison and networking in an independent context, contains a program of sessions on relevant topics (including trends in car distribution systems, dealer business upgrades, omni-channel dynamics, digital innovation , mobility services and much more).

The event annually involves over 4 thousand participants made up of dealers of all sizes, managers of car manufacturers, supply chain operators including companies supplying products and services. Also participating are some figures from other countries who consider the event an interesting strategic and relationship pit stop for the car distribution chain.

About John F. Possumato

John F. Possumato, is a noted consultant, author and speaker in the automotive industry, and is the Founder and CEO of DriveItAway Inc, which provides a turn-key cloud platform/consumer app enabling dealers to offer new mobility solutions, including subscription-to-purchase options. A serial automotive industry entrepreneur and a dealership owner veteran, Possumato has over 30 years of car industry leadership experience. He is also an attorney, a graduate of the Law School at the University of Pennsylvania (J.D.) and the Wharton School of Business (B.S.), is a member of the Bar of the State of Pennsylvania, was a founding Board member of the International Automotive Remarketers Alliance, and past Counsel to the Board of Directors of the Automotive Fleet and Leasing Association. He most recently helped create the Drive For Freedom Foundation, a nonprofit created to alleviate the “Poverty of the Carless.

About DriveItAway

DIA is the first national dealer focused mobility platform that enables car dealers to sell more vehicles in a seamless way through eCommerce, with its exclusive “Pay as You Go” app-based subscription program. DIA provides a comprehensive turn-key, solutions driven program with proprietary mobile technology and driver app, insurance coverages and training to get dealerships up and running quickly and profitably in emerging online sales opportunities. The company is now introducing its ‘subscription to ownership’ platform to enable all consumers to drive and acquire new Electric Vehicles with its “EVs for Everyone” initiative. For further information, please see www.driveitaway.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” or “potential” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases which are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, and may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements reflect DIA’s good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. DIA cautions investors not to unduly rely on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. DIA is under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, nor to conform prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, and DIA does not intend to do so.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

DriveItAway Holdings, Inc.

John F. Possumato

john@driveitaway.com

