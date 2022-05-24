HEISHA robot docks are getting ready for the robot age

HEISHA R80 robot charging station and D50 drone dock D50 waterproof drone dock HEISHA R80 robot charging station D50 drone dock with infrared sensor

HEISHA has launched D50 — its smallest drone dock - together with R80 robot charging station, a robot house for recharging multiple robots and drones.

Robot/ drone dock is a brand new industry, we have no reference to taking. What we can do is to keep increasing our creativity from 0 to 1, and merge it into our product, we enjoy the process.” — Mr. Lin, CEO of HEISHA

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HEISHA, the leading provider of autonomous robot charging stations in the world, has launched D50 — its newest and smallest drone dock - together with the R80 robot charging station, a complete extendable robot house for recharging multiple robots and drones.

A compact yet widely compatible drone dock

After the precision landing technology is strengthened by emerging with the Quick Response code, the charging and landing board of D50 is cut into 50cm, which is enough for most popular drones like DJI Mavic, Phantom, Autel, Skydio, Parrot, and this Heisha D50 drone dock has no problem to be compatible with any of them or other drones as long as the battery is a 2s, 3s, or 4s pack.

Before knowing the DJI M30 drone dock, few people expect to see an air conditioner running inside a drone charging station. Heisha technology has been working on the air conditioner for about two years and found out the inverter compressor AC is the most efficient solution but comes in the least energy consumption.

D50 drone dock allows you to concern less about maintenance

D50 drone dock also includes local and remote maintenance access.

A small PDA device comes with a D50 drone dock for local adjustment in case of some units malfunction, almost all the hardware units can be controlled by the PDA. For remote maintenance, Heisha has developed Q100 to control the D50 drone dock and scan the error via a website.

Heisha D50 drone dock supports MQTT and 485 links and is free to download SDK.

Price: $6,999

Production capacity: 100 sets per month

R80 robot charging station

Heisha is getting ready for the refueling problem of the robot with an R80 robot charging station. As it is a house, it will feature an internet module, strong and weak electrical current network, safe charging, fire protection, an elevator, air conditioning, a monitoring system, structural materials, and earthquake-proof design, among many others. This represents the direction of the company’s research and development.

R80 can be applied for package exchange to meet the needs of expanding logistics, there is a small size custom R50 robot dock that has already been put into use for logistics. R80 is open for customization and can extend to make solar panels as power.

Production capacity: 5 sets per month

About HEISHA

A technology-driven company, HEISHA Tech, is a leading drone and robots self-charging station brand. The company focuses on creating products with real value for daily life through advancing science and technology. With a manufacturing facility of more than 1,700 square meters and advanced testing and processing equipment, HEISHA provides cost and time-saving solutions for more developers and is open to OEM and business partnerships.

