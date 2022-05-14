Derby Barracks/ Burglary Arrest plus other Offenses
From: Berlandy, Richard Sent: Saturday, May 14, 2022 1:30 AM To: Mikkola, Joshua <Joshua.Mikkola@vermont.gov> Subject: Derby Barracks/ Burglary, Simple Assault, Assault on Protected Professionals, Resisting Arrest, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct.
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5001893
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 05/12/2022 @ 2205 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ducharme Dr, Derby, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary, Simple Assault, Assault on Protected Professionals, Resisting Arrest, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct.
ACCUSED: Timothy Christopher
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
VICTIM: Amber Wheeler
AGE: 45
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/12/2022 at approximately 2205 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of an active inprogress burglary at 25 Ducharme Dr, Derby Vermont. Troopers responded to the area and identified Timothy Christopher as a suspect for the burglary. While attempting to investigate the crime, Christopher became uncooperative and assaultive towards Troopers. A physical altercation between Troopers and Christopher ensued and Christopher was taken into custody. Christopher nor Troopers sustained any injuries. Further investigation revealed Christopher entered an occupied residence without permission and right to do so, stealing multiple household items. All stolen property was located and returned to the residence. Christopher was transported to the Derby Barracks and processed. Christopher was charged for Burglary, Simple Assault, Assault on Protected Professionals, Resisting Arrest, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct and was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility with $2500 bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/13/22 1000
COURT: Newport
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL:2500
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
Trooper Richard Berlandy
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
802-334-8881