Derby Barracks/ Burglary Arrest plus other Offenses

From: Berlandy, Richard Sent: Saturday, May 14, 2022 1:30 AM To: Mikkola, Joshua <Joshua.Mikkola@vermont.gov> Subject: Derby Barracks/ Burglary, Simple Assault, Assault on Protected Professionals, Resisting Arrest, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct.

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5001893

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Richard Berlandy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 05/12/2022 @ 2205 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ducharme Dr, Derby, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary, Simple Assault, Assault on Protected Professionals, Resisting Arrest, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct.

ACCUSED: Timothy Christopher

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

VICTIM: Amber Wheeler

AGE: 45

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 05/12/2022 at approximately 2205 hours, the Vermont State Police received a report of an active inprogress burglary at 25 Ducharme Dr, Derby Vermont. Troopers responded to the area and identified Timothy Christopher as a suspect for the burglary. While attempting to investigate the crime, Christopher became uncooperative and assaultive towards Troopers. A physical altercation between Troopers and Christopher ensued and Christopher was taken into custody. Christopher nor Troopers sustained any injuries. Further investigation revealed Christopher entered an occupied residence without permission and right to do so, stealing multiple household items. All stolen property was located and returned to the residence. Christopher was transported to the Derby Barracks and processed. Christopher was charged for Burglary, Simple Assault, Assault on Protected Professionals, Resisting Arrest, Aggravated Disorderly Conduct and was lodged at Northern State Correctional Facility with $2500 bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/13/22 1000

COURT: Newport

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL:2500

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

Trooper Richard Berlandy

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Richard.Berlandy@Vermont.gov

802-334-8881