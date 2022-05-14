Submit Release
Silver Alert- Located

Manuel Gonzalez-Rodriguez, 81 yrs-old, 5'07", white hair with hazel eyes. Manuel was last seen in the area of Avenue B and 24th street, in the city of Yuma. Manuel was last seen driving a 1999 dark green Toyota Tacoma single cab truck, Sonora, Mexico plate number of ZWM 7689 in Yuma, AZ, Yuma County on 05/12/2022. Yuma PD has jurisdiction. Subject has been located.

Silver Alert- Located

