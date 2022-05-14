THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, MAY 13, 2022

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210

MONDAY, MAY 16, 2022

On Monday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for Morning Hour debate and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (19 bills)

H.R. 6873 – Bombing Prevention Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Malinowski – Homeland Security) Bombing Prevention Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Malinowski – Homeland Security) H.R. 6824 – President’s Cup Cybersecurity Competition Act, as amended (Rep. Luria – Homeland Security) President’s Cup Cybersecurity Competition Act, as amended (Rep. Luria – Homeland Security) S. 2520 – State and Local Government Cybersecurity Act of 2021 (Sen. Peters – Homeland Security) – State and Local Government Cybersecurity Act of 2021 (Sen. Peters – Homeland Security) H.R. 6825 – Nonprofit Security Grant Program Improvement Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Thompson (MS) – Homeland Security) Nonprofit Security Grant Program Improvement Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Thompson (MS) – Homeland Security) H.R. 6871 – DHS Acquisition Reform Act (Rep. LaTurner – Homeland Security) DHS Acquisition Reform Act(Rep. LaTurner – Homeland Security) H.R. 6868 – Cybersecurity Grants for Schools Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Garbarino – Homeland Security) Cybersecurity Grants for Schools Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Garbarino – Homeland Security) H.R. 5658 – DHS Roles and Responsibilities in Cyber Space Act, as amended (Rep. Bacon – Homeland Security) – DHS Roles and Responsibilities in Cyber Space Act, as amended (Rep. Bacon – Homeland Security) H.R. 6943 – Public Safety Officer Support Act (Rep. Trone – Judiciary) H.R. 2992 – TBI/PTSD Law Enforcement Training Act (Rep. Pascrell – Judiciary) S. 3527 – To amend title 38, United States Code, to authorize the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to transfer the name of property of the Department of Veterans Affairs designated by law to other property of the Department (Sen. Tester – Veterans’ Affairs) – To amend title 38, United States Code, to authorize the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to transfer the name of property of the Department of Veterans Affairs designated by law to other property of the Department (Sen. Tester – Veterans’ Affairs) S. 1760 – To designate the community-based outpatient clinic of the Department of Veterans Affairs planned to be built in Oahu, Hawaii, as the "Daniel Kahikina Akaka Department of Veterans Affairs Community-Based Outpatient Clinic" (Sen. Hirono – Veterans’ Affairs) To designate the community-based outpatient clinic of the Department of Veterans Affairs planned to be built in Oahu, Hawaii, as the "Daniel Kahikina Akaka Department of Veterans Affairs Community-Based Outpatient Clinic" (Sen. Hirono – Veterans’ Affairs) S. 2514 – To rename the Provo Veterans Center in Orem, Utah, as the "Col. Gail S. Halvorsen 'Candy Bomber' Veterans Center" (Sen. Lee – Veterans’ Affairs) – To rename the Provo Veterans Center in Orem, Utah, as the "Col. Gail S. Halvorsen 'Candy Bomber' Veterans Center" (Sen. Lee – Veterans’ Affairs) H.R. 7500 – Fiscal Year 2022 Veterans Affairs Major Medical Facility Authorization Act (Rep. Allred – Veterans’ Affairs) – Fiscal Year 2022 Veterans Affairs Major Medical Facility Authorization Act (Rep. Allred – Veterans’ Affairs) H.R. 5754 – Patient Advocate Tracker Act, as amended (Rep. McClain – Veterans’ Affairs) – Patient Advocate Tracker Act, as amended (Rep. McClain – Veterans’ Affairs) H.R. 6604 – Veterans Eligibility to Transfer School (VETS) Credit Act, as amended (Rep. Buchanan – Veterans’ Affairs) Veterans Eligibility to Transfer School (VETS) Credit Act, as amended (Rep. Buchanan – Veterans’ Affairs) S. 2687 – Strengthening Oversight for Veterans Act of 2021 (Sen. Tester – Veterans’ Affairs) – Strengthening Oversight for Veterans Act of 2021 (Sen. Tester – Veterans’ Affairs) H.R. 7375 – To direct the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to update the payment system of the Department of Veterans Affairs to allow for electronic fund transfer of educational assistance, administered by the Secretary, to a foreign institution of higher education (Rep. Sherrill – Veterans’ Affairs) To direct the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to update the payment system of the Department of Veterans Affairs to allow for electronic fund transfer of educational assistance, administered by the Secretary, to a foreign institution of higher education (Rep. Sherrill – Veterans’ Affairs) H.R. 6376 – Student Veteran Work Study Modernization Act (Rep. Axne – Veterans’ Affairs) H.R. 7153 – Department of Veterans Affairs Principles of Benefits Automation Act, as amended (Rep. Bost – Veterans’ Affairs) – Department of Veterans Affairs Principles of Benefits Automation Act, as amended (Rep. Bost – Veterans’ Affairs)

TUESDAY, MAY 17, 2022 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK

On Tuesday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. and recess immediately. The House will reconvene at approximately 11:00 a.m. for the purpose of receiving, in a Joint Meeting, his Excellency Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic. Members are advised to be on the House Floor and seated no later than 10:30 a.m. for the Joint Meeting. On Wednesday, the House will meet at 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Thursday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business. On Friday, no votes are expected in the House.

Suspensions (9 bills)

H.R. 5738 – Lactation Spaces for Veteran Moms Act, as amended (Rep. Luria – Veterans’ Affairs) – Lactation Spaces for Veteran Moms Act, as amended (Rep. Luria – Veterans’ Affairs) H.R. 7335 – MST Claims Coordination Act (Rep. Luria – Veterans’ Affairs) – MST Claims Coordination Act (Rep. Luria – Veterans’ Affairs) H.R. 6961 – Dignity for MST Survivors Act, as amended (Rep. Mrvan – Veterans’ Affairs) – Dignity for MST Survivors Act, as amended (Rep. Mrvan – Veterans’ Affairs) H.R. 6064 – To direct the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to seek to enter into an agreement with the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine for a review of examinations, furnished by the Secretary, to individuals who submit claims to the Secretary for compensation under chapter 11 of title 38, United States Code, for mental and physical conditions linked to military sexual trauma (Rep. Nehls – Veterans’ Affairs) – To direct the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to seek to enter into an agreement with the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine for a review of examinations, furnished by the Secretary, to individuals who submit claims to the Secretary for compensation under chapter 11 of title 38, United States Code, for mental and physical conditions linked to military sexual trauma (Rep. Nehls – Veterans’ Affairs) H.R. 2724 – VA Peer Support Enhancement for MST Survivors Act, as amended (Rep. Delgado – Veterans’ Affairs) – VA Peer Support Enhancement for MST Survivors Act, as amended (Rep. Delgado – Veterans’ Affairs) S. 4089 – Veterans Rapid Retraining Assistance Program Restoration and Recovery Act of 2022 (Sen. Durbin – Veterans’ Affairs) – Veterans Rapid Retraining Assistance Program Restoration and Recovery Act of 2022 (Sen. Durbin – Veterans’ Affairs) S. 2533 – Making Advances in Mammography and Medical Options for Veterans Act (Sen. Tester – Veterans’ Affairs) – Making Advances in Mammography and Medical Options for Veterans Act (Sen. Tester – Veterans’ Affairs) S. 2102 – Dr. Kate Hendricks Thomas SERVICE Act (Sen. Boozman – Veterans’ Affairs) – Dr. Kate Hendricks Thomas SERVICE Act (Sen. Boozman – Veterans’ Affairs) H.R. 6052 – Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General Training Act of 2021 (Rep. Delgado – Veterans’ Affairs) – Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General Training Act of 2021 (Rep. Delgado – Veterans’ Affairs)

H.R. 7309 – Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2022 (Rep. Scott (VA) – Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule) – Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act of 2022(Rep. Scott (VA) – Education and Labor) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 6531 – Targeting Resources to Communities in Need Act of 2022 (Rep. Clyburn – Oversight and Reform) (Subject to a Rule)

S. 2938 – To designate the United States Courthouse and Federal Building located at 111 North Adams Street in Tallahassee, Florida, as the “Joseph Woodrow Hatchett United States Courthouse and Federal Building”, and for other purposes (Sen. Rubio – Transportation and Infrastructure) (Subject to a Rule)

H.R. 7688 – Consumer Fuel Price Gouging Prevention Act (Rep. Schrier – Energy and Commerce) (Subject to a Rule)

Legislation to Grant Emergency Authority to the WIC Program to Address Supply Chain Disruptions and Recalls Related to Baby Formula

Additional Legislative Items Are Possible