Chris Torres, a well-known chess instructor from California, is volunteering his time for 3 weeks no cost chess training
EINPresswire.com/ -- California chess instructor Chris Torres is on a mission to bring the best chess training online to everyone who wishes to learn. Through his website at DailyChessMusings.com, Chris Torres has combined an international online community of chess enthusiasts together with world-class chess instruction. The annual Daily Chess Musings Free Online Summer Chess Camps are a great opportunity to utilize summer break to maximize chess improvement while having a blast with other likeminded chess players. Now an industry leader in online chess education, these camps offer courses for all ages and skill levels in Opening, Middle and Endgame strategies.
Players from around the globe are invited to join the fun for three unforgettable weeks of chess with a talented coaching staff including:
FM James Eade
FM Kevin Pan
FM Eric Li
GM Mackenzie Molner
Francisco Anchondo
Lauren Goodkind
CCM Chris Torres!
The three camps will be held during the weeks of:
June 13-17
July 11-15
And
August 8-12
from 9:00 am until 3:00 pm Pacific Daylight Time
During each week, students are encouraged to spend six hours on chess activities per day. There is no cost to participate in any of these chess camps. Special prizes will be awarded to the top achieving students in various sections.
Chess enthusiasts needn’t wait for summer to start improving their chess abilities. DailyChessMusings.com has ongoing coverage of major chess events, weekly tournaments, game analysis, video lectures, homework to improve your tactical skills, endgame studies and plenty of other free resources for chess players of all ages and abilities. In fact, Chris Torres’ motto for Daily Chess Musings is “All those that want to learn chess are welcome here” and as such he has created an online chess club that has something for everyone.
Chris Torres
