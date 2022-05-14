An Unprecedented Unification Happen on May 7th, 2022 At The Forum "The Global Crisis. We Are People. We Want to Live."

GLOBAL CRISIS. WE ARE PEOPLE. WE WANT TO LIVE. Huge Underwater Volcanic Eruption of Hunga Tonga Volcano Creative Society Project

DETROIT, MI, USA, May 14, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every day our attention is occupied by solving a mass of very important domestic issues: where and what kind of groceries to buy, what to cook, how to look good, what's on the political arena, how much gas is, and the dollar exchange rate today, where to send the children to study.Behind these important matters, we see only glimpses on TV or on the news that there is an earthquake, a tornado, or a war somewhere.It's all happening somewhere far away and not with you. It always happens not with you and will never affect you.Citizens of numerous prosperous countries have thought so most of their lives. Many continue thinking this way even now.However, inexorable statistics provide the following figures.---> Total ocean heating has increased by 450% over the last 30 years.---> The number of tornadoes in Europe has increased 10 times since the 1990s and continues to grow.---> The number of floods in the U.S. has increased by about 100%, while they have begun to occur synchronously, covering several countries at once and their strength has increased.---> Since 1998, floods have affected about 2 billion people worldwide. The number and magnitude of earthquakes have increased.Unimaginable numbers of the world's population suffer from acute shortages of drinking water, food, and basic necessities.The issue of refugees, slave trafficking, black market organ trade, ecology, and many other social problems are acute.All this is exacerbated by ongoing military conflicts and nuclear threats.Obviously, no corner of the planet will be safe in the coming years, as the situation is constantly deteriorating, both in terms of climate and geopolitics.This will lead to even more conflicts, migrations, and a struggle for survival.Is there a chance?But will people be able to survive in the current consumerist format of society, where human life is easily sold and bought, and, in fact, costs nothing, when someone's economic interests are on the scales?The answer is obvious.This is why it is crucial that we immediately unite the scientific potential of honest and responsible scientists to find solutions to climate problems. And also to change the format of society from a consumer to a creative one, in which the highest value is the life of every human. Otherwise, our civilization has no chance.An unprecedented unification: Detailed information about these and other challenges, as well as solutions, were presented by participants of the International Project "The Creative Society " on May 7, 2022, during the online forum " Global Crisis. We Are People. We Want to Live. The forum was simultaneously translated into 100 languages and was organized by participants from 180 countries. In our history, it is an unprecedented unification of people of goodwill on their own initiative to save lives - their own and others. The platform Creative Society is fully volunteer project, the last hope for all people."Every day of inaction in the consumerist format is a missed opportunity and ruined lives.And every day of active informing about the Creative Society is a chance to save lives and the survival of all humanity.That is why the choice, truth, and action of each person is now more important than ever," says Zhanna, one of the project participants.And it is very encouraging that in some countries, such as Kazakhstan and Armenia, steps are already being taken to switch to the creative format.It is indicative that nothing stops people from fighting for a better future.Thus, participants from Ukraine continued to prepare for this forum to the best of their abilities, even despite the martial law in the country, sometimes in bomb shelters and in situations where every second could have been their last.The time has come to create the conditions for the survival of all humanity. We can do this. But only together we are able to do it. It is time for all sane and honest people to unite! Join in building the Creative Society, while there is still a chance to make a difference.

