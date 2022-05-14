TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE(OPEN) - 189 & 89 UB SOUTH BURLINGTON
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
The on-ramp between Interstate 189 east and Interstate 89 north is back open. This is the ramp between Shelburne Road and Exit 13 in South Burlington.
Please drive carefully.
