The Province and Transportation Investment Corporation (TI Corp) have issued a request for proposals (RFP) for construction management services of leased storage space on behalf of the Royal BC Museum (RBCM).

Qualified proponents can submit proposals through the Province’s bidding system for tenant improvements to the warehouse space located in Greater Victoria.

As part of the long-term modernization strategy, the Royal BC Museum has leased warehouse space to temporarily store collections and exhibits.

The warehouse space will support the museum modernization project with temporary, safe storage of the collections. It will be equipped with a workshop to enable Royal BC Museum staff to expand its provincial travelling exhibition and pop-up exhibit programs, including installations across Greater Victoria, as well as design and build the new galleries.

