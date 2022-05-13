House Democrats Commit to Defending Democracy; Protecting Choice; Lowering Costs for Working Families

A MESSAGE FROM THE MAJORITY LEADER

House Democrats continue to stand with the Ukrainian people as they defend their homeland from Vladimir Putin’s immoral invasion, passing the bipartisan Additional Ukraine Supplemental Appropriations Act on Tuesday to deliver critical humanitarian, economic, and military aid to our Ukrainian allies as they stand up for the success and security of global democracy. I share in the anger and deep concern felt by so many Americans following news of the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. This draft opinion would reverse decades of settled precedent and is a drastic, dangerous assault on women’s rights and bodily autonomy. As Majority Leader, I was proud to bring the Women’s Health Protection Act, which would codify Roe, to the House Floor last September and support its passage. I was deeply disappointed to see Senate Republicans block consideration of similar legislation in the Senate earlier this week and will continue my work to protect Roe v. Wade and the Constitutional protections of bodily autonomy and access to health care it contains. On Thursday, I testified in front of the House Foreign Affairs Committee on my AMAZON21 legislation, which I introduced last November. This legislation would help mitigate climate change by strengthening developing countries’ efforts to preserve natural carbon sinks and combat deforestation. I have long been passionate about protecting our rainforests and the health of our planet; I was glad to provide testimony on this legislation before the House Foreign Affairs Committee and look forward to advancing this legislation in the months to come. In addition, House Democrats continue to advance legislation to lower costs for working families and address inflation. The House and Senate are currently working to resolve differences on legislation advancing the Make It In America plan that I’ve been proud to lead for over a decade. The America COMPETES Act is crucial legislation to bolster domestic manufacturing, expand research capacity, and ensure workers have what they need to get ahead in today’s economy. It will lower costs and decrease inflationary pressures for American families by stabilizing domestic supply chains and advancing the manufacture of crucial semiconductors right here at home. I look forward to conferees coming to an agreement on this critical legislation that will help us build a better, and stronger, America. Sincerely yours,

Steny H. Hoyer

P.S. Please invite your friends and family to sign up for this newsletter to learn more about how House Democrats are working For the People. You can also get the latest updates and join the conversation on my Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts.

DEMOCRATIC NEWS UPDATE

On House Democrats’ Legislative Agenda