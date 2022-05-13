Submit Release
News Search

There were 636 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,532 in the last 365 days.

FWC seeks public input on shorebird conservation

Photos available

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is seeking input on draft Species Conservation Measures and Permitting Guidelines for four species included in Florida’s Imperiled Species Management Plan: American oystercatchers, snowy plovers, least terns and black skimmers.

Species Conservation Measures and Permitting Guidelines are intended to provide information on rule requirements as they relate to permitting. They also provide information on species range, survey methodology and voluntary practices that can benefit the species.

Draft guidelines will be available starting May 13 for review and public comment addressing all four species referenced above, collectively known as imperiled beach-nesting birds.

Key information included in the guidelines will be presented at four public webinars, where participants will also have the opportunity to ask questions. Each webinar will offer the same information and participation will require access to a computer or access to a telephone for audio-only access. Webinars are scheduled for the following dates:

  • Tuesday, May 17, 10-11 a.m. ET
  • Wednesday, May 18, 3-4 p.m. ET
  • Monday, May 23, 2-3 p.m. ET
  • Tuesday, May 24, 6:30-7:30 p.m. ET

Those who are unable to attend the webinars can access a PDF copy of the presentation at: MyFWC.com/SpeciesGuidelines. Information on how to join the webinars is available at: MyFWC.com/media/29347/ibnb-webinar.pdf.

Written comments will be accepted between May 13 and May 27. You can email comments (using Adobe’s comment feature or in the body of an email) to Imperiled@MyFWC.com. If you would like to comment but are unable to do so in the specified timeframe, or if you require an alternate format in which to comment or review the draft guidelines, contact Imperiled@MyFWC.com.

You just read:

FWC seeks public input on shorebird conservation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.