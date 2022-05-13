FWC seeks public input on shorebird conservation

Photos available

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is seeking input on draft Species Conservation Measures and Permitting Guidelines for four species included in Florida’s Imperiled Species Management Plan: American oystercatchers, snowy plovers, least terns and black skimmers.

Species Conservation Measures and Permitting Guidelines are intended to provide information on rule requirements as they relate to permitting. They also provide information on species range, survey methodology and voluntary practices that can benefit the species.

Draft guidelines will be available starting May 13 for review and public comment addressing all four species referenced above, collectively known as imperiled beach-nesting birds.

Key information included in the guidelines will be presented at four public webinars, where participants will also have the opportunity to ask questions. Each webinar will offer the same information and participation will require access to a computer or access to a telephone for audio-only access. Webinars are scheduled for the following dates:

Tuesday, May 17, 10-11 a.m. ET

Wednesday, May 18, 3-4 p.m. ET

Monday, May 23, 2-3 p.m. ET

Tuesday, May 24, 6:30-7:30 p.m. ET

Those who are unable to attend the webinars can access a PDF copy of the presentation at: MyFWC.com/SpeciesGuidelines. Information on how to join the webinars is available at: MyFWC.com/media/29347/ibnb-webinar.pdf.

Written comments will be accepted between May 13 and May 27. You can email comments (using Adobe’s comment feature or in the body of an email) to Imperiled@MyFWC.com. If you would like to comment but are unable to do so in the specified timeframe, or if you require an alternate format in which to comment or review the draft guidelines, contact Imperiled@MyFWC.com.