Submit Release
News Search

There were 636 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,532 in the last 365 days.

FWC May 17 workshop in Lake County encourages gopher tortoise conservation

Photos available 

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is holding regional workshops to present information on opportunities for local governments to help conserve gopher tortoises and other state-listed species in Florida.

The goal of these workshops is to encourage participation in gopher tortoise conservation at the local level by providing information that can assist participants with establishing local gopher tortoise protection policies. Additionally, the FWC will discuss how local policies can assist in conserving other state-listed species and will provide information on financial incentives available to local governments for habitat management.

A workshop hosted by the City of Clermont is scheduled for May 17 at the Clermont City Center. Representatives from local governments in nearby counties are encouraged to attend.

City of Clermont Tuesday, May 17 9 a.m. – noon Clermont City Center 620 West Montrose Street, Clermont, FL 34711

“The purpose of this regional workshop is to encourage local governments to be our partners in conservation for gopher tortoises, a threatened species whose burrows provide shelter to hundreds of other native species and other Species of Greatest Conservation Need,” said Amanda Mills, local government coordinator for the FWC’s Wildlife Diversity Conservation Section.

The workshop is free, but registration is required as space is limited. Register for the workshop at EventBrite.com, by typing “gopher tortoise” in the “Looking for” search.

For more information, go to MyFWC.com/GopherTortoise to access the Gopher Tortoise Management Plan.

You just read:

FWC May 17 workshop in Lake County encourages gopher tortoise conservation

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.