Williston Barracks / DUI, Reckless Endangerment
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A1002900
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Sweeney
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: 05/12/2022 1951
INCIDENT LOCATION: 211 Browns Trace Rd, Jericho, VT
VIOLATION: DUI, Reckless Endangerment
ACCUSED: Michael Barrington
AGE: 26
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names juveniles)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 12, 2022 at approximately 1951 hours Troopers from the Williston barracks were made aware of a complaint of erratic operation at the Mount Mansfield Union High School (211 Browns Trace Road, Jericho, VT) with a young child in the vehicle.
Troopers arrived on scene and made contact with Michael Barrington who was operating a vehicle with young child in the back seat. Subsequent investigation revealed Barrington showed indicators of impairment and he was arrested for suspicion of DUI and Reckless Endangerment and transported to the Williston barracks for processing. He was later released on a citation to appear in court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 05/26/22
COURT: Chittenden
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Christopher Sweeney
Vermont State Police – Williston
2777 St. George Rd.
Williston, VT 05495
Phone – 802-878-7111
Fax – 802-878-2742