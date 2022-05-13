Submit Release
Williston Barracks / DUI, Reckless Endangerment

CASE#: 22A1002900

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Christopher Sweeney                           

STATION:     Williston                

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 05/12/2022 1951

INCIDENT LOCATION: 211 Browns Trace Rd, Jericho, VT

VIOLATION: DUI, Reckless Endangerment

 

ACCUSED: Michael Barrington                                              

AGE: 26

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Jericho, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names juveniles)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 12, 2022 at approximately 1951 hours Troopers from the Williston barracks were made aware of a complaint of erratic operation at the Mount Mansfield Union High School (211 Browns Trace Road, Jericho, VT) with a young child in the vehicle.

Troopers arrived on scene and made contact with Michael Barrington who was operating a vehicle with young child in the back seat.  Subsequent investigation revealed Barrington showed indicators of impairment and he was arrested for suspicion of DUI and Reckless Endangerment and transported to the Williston barracks for processing.  He was later released on a citation to appear in court.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:      05/26/22      

COURT: Chittenden

LODGED - LOCATION:     

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trooper Christopher Sweeney

Vermont State Police – Williston

2777 St. George Rd.

Williston, VT 05495

Phone – 802-878-7111

Fax – 802-878-2742

 

