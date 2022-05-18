Connected in seconds: small plug-in energy chain from igus saves 80% assembly time
The plug-in principle of the igus readychain micro-speed enables fast connection of e-chain systems in tight installation spaces.EAST PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- igus®, a world leader in motion plastics and moving cable management systems, has introduced the readychain® micro-speed - a plug-in energy chain system that connects harnessed e-chain® systems in seconds without the use of tools.
With the new readychain micro-speed, igus is expanding the solution portfolio of fast plug-in energy chains. Thanks to its compactness and a width and inner height of just 20 millimeters each, the system is particularly suitable for applications where space is at a premium, such as door interlocks in machine tools.
The plug-in e-chain from igus connects harnessed e-chain systems in seconds without the use of specialized tools. This reduces assembly throughput times, machine downtime, and maintenance work to a minimum. The new readychain micro-speed e-chain is suitable for particularly small applications and really tight installation spaces.
Cables can be quickly replaced, like the power cord of a laptop
With the readychain micro-speed, using tools to separate conductors from terminal strips is unnecessary before changing a cable. The connectors are integrated with the energy chain, and the cable is already connected on both sides. Thus, the entire assembly is designed to be pluggable. The counterpart, an add-on housing with bushing, can be flanged to the machine housing. If a change is required, the e-chain can be replaced as quickly as the power cord of a laptop using the plug-in principle - without tools, know-how, or technicians. Any employee can perform this task without having to worry about making mistakes.
"Thanks to this flexibility, the response speed increases in case of failures so that downtimes can be reduced many times over. And that's with a small investment," stated Markus Hüffel, Product Manager of readychain at igus.
Customized system for individual moving applications
With the readychain micro-speed, customers receive an interface solution tailored precisely to their application. It is almost infinitely configurable and, like the larger readychain speed, can be combined with cables from the wide range of chainflex cables from igus - including power cables, bus cables, Ethernet cables, and fiber optic cables. The cables are protected from mechanical damage thanks to the e-chain.
"The required connectors, housings, and connections can be planned individually," Hüffel emphasizes. "This way, the customer obtains everything from a single source, and each energy chain becomes a tailor-made product."
To learn more about igus readychain pre-assembled cable carriers, click here: https://www.igus.com/info/harnessed-cables-readychain
ABOUT IGUS:
igus GmbH develops and produces motion plastics. These self-lubricating, high-performance polymers improve technology and reduce costs wherever things move. In energy supplies, highly flexible cables, plain and linear bearings as well as lead screw technology made of tribo-polymers, igus is the worldwide market leader. The family-run company based in Cologne, Germany, is represented in 35 countries and employs 4,900 people across the globe. In 2021, igus generated a turnover of €961 million. Research in the industry's largest test laboratories constantly yields innovations and more security for users. 234,000 articles are available from stock and the service life can be calculated online. In recent years, the company has expanded by creating internal startups, for example ball bearings, robot drives, 3D printing, the RBTX platform for Lean Robotics and intelligent "smart plastics" for Industry 4.0. Among the most important environmental investments are the "chainge" program – recycling of used e-chains and the participation in an enterprise that produces oil from plastic waste.
