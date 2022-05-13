N.D. Attorney General opinion: May 13

The Stark County Board of Commissioners held an executive session during its regular meeting. The meeting notice provided sufficient information to identify the reason for holding the executive session. The commission properly voted to enter into executive session but failed to state the specific legal authority for closing the meeting, in violation of the law. When the executive session ended, the public was allowed to return to the meeting room and the teleconference line was reopened. The commission must amend its minutes to state the specific legal authority for holding the executive session.

Read the opinion at: https://attorneygeneral.nd.gov/sites/ag/files/documents/Opinions/2022/OR-OM/2022-O-04.pdf