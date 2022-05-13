Submit Release
News Search

There were 668 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,534 in the last 365 days.

N.D. Attorney General opinion: May 13

The Stark County Board of Commissioners held an executive session during its regular meeting. The meeting notice provided sufficient information to identify the reason for holding the executive session. The commission properly voted to enter into executive session but failed to state the specific legal authority for closing the meeting, in violation of the law. When the executive session ended, the public was allowed to return to the meeting room and the teleconference line was reopened. The commission must amend its minutes to state the specific legal authority for holding the executive session.

Read the opinion at: https://attorneygeneral.nd.gov/sites/ag/files/documents/Opinions/2022/OR-OM/2022-O-04.pdf

You just read:

N.D. Attorney General opinion: May 13

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.