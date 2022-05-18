Colorado High School Student Launches Unique T-Shirt Fundraiser for Ukraine

Ukraine’s “colorful suggestion” to Russian Warship is now raising funds for the country’s defense

FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventeen-year-old Fort Collins Colorado High School junior Jack Carpenter knew he had to do something to help Ukraine. Deeply angered by Russia’s unjust war against its peaceful neighbor, he decided to turn his computer and foreign language skills into a creative t-shirt fundraiser for Ukraine’s support and defense.

In an impassioned video on the website he created, www.Tshirts4Ukraine.com, the Northern Colorado high school student shares his motivation to help Ukraine, and in three languages (English, Russian and Ukrainian) he describes the t-shirts he designed, with 100% of net proceeds from sales going directly to the Bank of Ukraine. In addition to Russian, Jack also speaks Spanish, French and he’s learning Ukrainian.

The shirts feature a map of Ukraine in the national blue and yellow on the front, along with the infamous reply (in grammatically correct Russian) from Ukrainian Border Guards to the Russian warship Moskva when it ordered them to surrender or be destroyed in the early days of the war: “Russian warship, go f*** yourself”. The reverse of the t-shirts features the yellow Ukrainian Coat of Arms and the national slogan “Glory to Ukraine”, written in Ukrainian.

In addition, the tshirts4ukraine website features direct links to the official Bank of Ukraine fundraising pages, where visitors are encouraged to donate directly.

Customers of the tshirts4ukraine online store can elect to have the proceeds from their purchase earmarked for either defense, or humanitarian assistance. “So far, more than 90% of buyers are choosing to support Ukraine’s defense”, says Carpenter. “Most of us can’t go to Ukraine to help, but we can buy t-shirts, donate directly, or share the webpage and help raise awareness about Ukraine’s struggle to preserve their democracy, which is a fight Ukrainians are waging for all of us in the free world”, he said. To date, tshirts4Ukraine has sold about 300 shirts and the Fort Collins High School student hopes to continue to do what he can to help the Eastern European country in its fight for survival. “Make sure you end the press release with ‘Slava Ukraini – Glory to Ukraine’”, Carpenter insisted.

