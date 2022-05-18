Submit Release
News Search

There were 902 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,740 in the last 365 days.

Colorado High School Student Launches Unique T-Shirt Fundraiser for Ukraine

Ukraine’s “colorful suggestion” to Russian Warship is now raising funds for the country’s defense

FORT COLLINS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventeen-year-old Fort Collins Colorado High School junior Jack Carpenter knew he had to do something to help Ukraine. Deeply angered by Russia’s unjust war against its peaceful neighbor, he decided to turn his computer and foreign language skills into a creative t-shirt fundraiser for Ukraine’s support and defense.

In an impassioned video on the website he created, www.Tshirts4Ukraine.com, the Northern Colorado high school student shares his motivation to help Ukraine, and in three languages (English, Russian and Ukrainian) he describes the t-shirts he designed, with 100% of net proceeds from sales going directly to the Bank of Ukraine. In addition to Russian, Jack also speaks Spanish, French and he’s learning Ukrainian.

The shirts feature a map of Ukraine in the national blue and yellow on the front, along with the infamous reply (in grammatically correct Russian) from Ukrainian Border Guards to the Russian warship Moskva when it ordered them to surrender or be destroyed in the early days of the war: “Russian warship, go f*** yourself”. The reverse of the t-shirts features the yellow Ukrainian Coat of Arms and the national slogan “Glory to Ukraine”, written in Ukrainian.
In addition, the tshirts4ukraine website features direct links to the official Bank of Ukraine fundraising pages, where visitors are encouraged to donate directly.

Customers of the tshirts4ukraine online store can elect to have the proceeds from their purchase earmarked for either defense, or humanitarian assistance. “So far, more than 90% of buyers are choosing to support Ukraine’s defense”, says Carpenter. “Most of us can’t go to Ukraine to help, but we can buy t-shirts, donate directly, or share the webpage and help raise awareness about Ukraine’s struggle to preserve their democracy, which is a fight Ukrainians are waging for all of us in the free world”, he said. To date, tshirts4Ukraine has sold about 300 shirts and the Fort Collins High School student hopes to continue to do what he can to help the Eastern European country in its fight for survival. “Make sure you end the press release with ‘Slava Ukraini – Glory to Ukraine’”, Carpenter insisted.

Sean Carpenter
tshirts4ukraine
+1 6193161660
email us here

You just read:

Colorado High School Student Launches Unique T-Shirt Fundraiser for Ukraine

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.