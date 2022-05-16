MERIDIAN TEAMS UP WITH CITY AT JOB FAIR

Councilman Hampton and Meridian Representative Bill Fields

ROSE BOWL EVENT DRAWS JOB SEEKERS

The Rose Parade and Rose Bowl are the biggest events we do in the city, so we are really happy that Meridian is out here today explaining the role they play in keeping people safe on that day.” — Pasadena Councilmember, Tyron Hampton

PASADENA, CA, US, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a rapidly growing company Meridian Rapid Defense Group is hiring, and what better place to look than the recent Community Job Fair in Pasadena, California.

During the day, several hundred people arrived to speak with representatives of more than 30 companies, nonprofits, and government agencies about job prospects. As a bonus for the attendees, the event was held in the locker room of Pasadena’s historic Rose Bowl Stadium, where photos and mementos of past great games and concerts line the walls.

Meridian is seeking people to work in all facets of the security business. Peter Whitford, Meridian CEO, explained that recent security breaches at heavily attended events around the world have created a call for a greater emphasis on crowd safety.

“We are experiencing a huge spike in demand for our products, in particular our Archer 1200 Mobile Barrier and the Archer Beam Gate and quite simply we need more good people to join us,” said Mr. Whitford.

“Police and event planners really like how the barriers can be easily moved into place by just one person. And that does away with the need for the long unsightly concrete barriers which, as you know, that need heavy lifting equipment to place them,” he said.

The event was planned by Pasadena Councilmember, Tyron Hampton in partnership with the Foothill Workforce Development Board.

“I had been driving around and seeing ‘we are hiring’ signs in stores and other businesses,” he said. “So, I thought rather than job seekers having to go to every different storefront, let’s get companies looking for employees all under one roof for a day.”

“And what better roof to get under than the iconic locker room here at the Rose Bowl.”

Meridian shared the room with others including FEDEX, Huntington Hospital, Trader Joe’s, the Marines, the Langham Hotel and the City of Pasadena.

Meridian can proudly say its largest contract each year is rolling out its Archer Barriers to close off every cross street during the annual Rose Parade. A ring of Archer Barriers creates a five-mile-long secure zone for the hundreds of thousands of parade-goers and the participants.

Councilmember Hampton said, “The Rose Parade and Rose Bowl are the biggest events we do in the city, so we are really happy that Meridian is out here today explaining the role they play in keeping people safe on that day.”

“Those barriers must be put out by somebody and that’s a job some people don’t think about until they come here today and find out Meridian is looking for people to do just that, as well as work in other parts of the company. We’re very grateful for Meridian being here and supporting and hiring the local community,” he said.

Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities and places safer. For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 vehicle barrier visit www.meridian-barrier.com