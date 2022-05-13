Innovation Networks hosts booth at GVBOT's Tradeshow

This year Innovation Networks had the opportunity to participate in the GVBOT Tradeshow to connect with exhibitors and attendees from a different industries.

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 13, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- After being a member of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade for many years, and having hosted a virtual booth in the past, this year Innovation Networks had the opportunity to participate in the Board of Trade Tradeshow in person at the Fairmont Hotel in Vancouver to connect with exhibitors and attendees from a wide range of industries.The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade tradeshow event expresses an interactive way to build connections with numerous professionals and organizations around the region, accommodating interactive games AND multiple prizes!This year, Judith Oprandi , Solutions Executive, and Lais Carvalho, Executive Assistant, were both thrilled to be back at in-person events and took Innovation Networks’ booth to the next level. There were informational and educational materials, the opportunity to sign up for free for our Weekly IT Security Tips, and the star of the show: our coffee machine! After all, good conversations get better with great coffee! We hope next time we will be able to bring to the event some warm cookies - read more about our “cookie culture” here All attendees were invited to claim a complimentary IT assessment and we are glad to extend this offer until the end of the month. Check out the details here of how we identify vulnerabilities and give businesses #onelessworry.We have talked to over 30 companies and met some incredible professionals who have transformed some of the challenges that the pandemic brought us into opportunities. It is amazing to witness the success of local businesses across different industries! Innovation Networks’ mission is to empower businesses through technology, and we are always happy to talk to business leaders about how we guide them through an even more successful journey by aligning their IT needs with their business’ goals.About the GVBOTThe Greater Vancouver Board of Trade is a recognized business association that reunites its members to positively impact the global economy, with opportunities of reuniting the forces, organizing network opportunities, and offering a variety of programs for professional development. The association hosts more than 100 events annually, one of those being the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade Tradeshow.About Innovation NetworksInnovation Networks Inc, a Managed Services Provider located in Richmond, BC, has been serving businesses throughout North America since 1996, offering a range of IT Services, including Managed IT Services, Outsourcing IT, and Technical Support. The company maintains a clear partner relationship strategy with its clients and does not just sell products but focuses on implementing solutions through our amazing team.

Innovation Networks: GVBOT Trade Show 2022