Forensic Psychiatrist Carole Lieberman, M.D. Focusing Her Column On The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Defamation Trial
EINPresswire.com/ -- Forensic Psychiatrist and Expert Witness Carole Lieberman, M.D. is currently focusing her bi-weekly column, “Inside the Criminal Mind,” on The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Defamation Trial. Her latest columns, in “Front Page Detectives,” have covered the psychological analyses of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's testimony as well as their Expert psychologists. Her previous columns have focused on Nikolas Cruz, Kyle Rittenhouse, Ahmad Arbery, Sherri Papini-the Gone Girl, Jussie Smollett, Brian Laundrie, Prince Andrew and others.
Dr. Lieberman’s analyses come from training in Forensic Psychiatry at Bellevue in NYC, the quintessential place where the most notorious criminals are sent, and experience working on hundreds of criminal (and civil) cases - from rapists to robbers, and murderers to madmen.
Dr. Carole Lieberman says: “The defamation trial of Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard in Fairfax County, Virginia, is addicting. Not only because of the colorful characters – Depp, Heard and their witnesses – but, because of the universal themes at the center of it: good lovin’ gone bad, the thin line between love and hate, #MeToo vs. #HeToo, money, fame, jealousy and drama."
Recent Column called “Inside The Criminal Mind: Who To Believe At The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial."
Link: https://www.frontpagedetectives.com/p/amber-heard-johnny-depp-trial-expert
About Carole Lieberman, M.D.
Carole Lieberman, M.D., known as America's Psychiatrist, is a Board-Certified Beverly Hills psychiatrist. She is also a bestselling and award-winning author of several books and has written chapters and forewords for books including: Missing Without a Trace, Beyond a Reasonable Doubt, Tragedy in Sedona and Divorcing a Narcissist. She is also the author of the upcoming book, Murder By TV: A Descent Into Madness, the story of the Jenny Jones Talk Show Murder for which she was the defense psychiatrist.
Dr. Lieberman is a TV News-Talk commentator on today’s headlines from a psychological and socio-political point of view. When Dr. Carole isn't seeing patients or testifying at trials as a Forensic Psychiatrist/Expert Witness, she's working as a three-time, Emmy-honored TV personality who has appeared on Oprah, the Today Show, Good Morning America, CNN, FOX News, HLN, ET, ABC, CBS, NBC, Oxygen, Court TV, Law and Crime and many more. She was trained at NYU-Bellevue and at Anna Freud's London Clinic. She has served on the Clinical Faculty of UCLA's Neuropsychiatric Institute for years.
Website:
http://www.expertwitnessforensicpsychiatrist.com
About Front Page Detectives
Readers get the latest crime news and updates from our exclusive team of reporters, investigators, and experts, who deliver true crime sagas, breaking crime news, cold case updates, missing persons alerts, and more.
Front Page Detectives is a new take on true crime and comes at a time when interest in the subject is at an all-time high, thanks to an explosion of crime documentaries on major television channels.
Mark Goldman
Mark Goldman
