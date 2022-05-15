Inaugural Web 3 Expo (W3BX) coming to Wynn Las Vegas, October 10-13. Brings large investor crowd and top projects

5 Star Wynn Resort and Casino

The Expo welcomes the biggest names in the Web3 industry spanningCryptocurrency, the Metaverse, Defi, Blockchain, DAOs, Gaming, Hardware, and NFTs.

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, May 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inaugural Web 3 Expo (W3BX) is coming to Las Vegas October 10-13th, 2022. The Expo will take place at the sprawling Las Vegas Wynn Casino and Resort and welcomes the biggest names in the Web3 industry, including experts and companies involved in Cryptocurrency, the Metaverse, Defi, Blockchain, DAOs, Gaming, Hardware, and NFTs.

What differentiates W3BX from other shows, expos, and festivals is the audience. This conference caters to investors and Fortune 500 companies, delivering the most conducive environment for big business, branding, and networking. One of the most exciting facets of W3BX is that it has secured partnerships with some of the nation's largest financial newsletters whose subscribers are actively looking to invest in Web 3. As a result, W3BX is tailor-made for companies looking to raise capital, gain new investors, or attract the attention of serious collectors.

Attendees and exhibitors will benefit from an unparalleled experience with countless networking events, mixers, and special appearances. In addition, W3BX offers an immersive and experiential setting to showcase the industry's tremendous potential.

There are two main components to the Expo: The Summit and The Showcase.

The Summit promises to be one of the hottest tickets of the year. W3BX is assembling an invite-only speaker line-up composed of visionary CEOs, Prominent Futurists, Blockchain leaders, and Industry influencers. Set on a high-tech, custom-built stage, these icons will discuss the most significant opportunities in the space and identify emerging trends for investors wanting to stay ahead of the crowd. The Summit will also host gurus and their newsletter audiences as they explore the most promising projects in the space during roundtable discussions with their founding teams.

The Showcase is the main event. Massive experiential activations will be on display throughout, highlighting the most revolutionary projects in NFTs, the Metaverse, Defi, Cryptocurrencies, and Blockchain. In addition, the Expo space will host original activations like the Innovation Hall, Pitch Contest stage, Hackathon, and exclusive gatherings in the breakout rooms and villas.

W3BX will also feature the premiere of NFT A-O (Alpha-Omega) powered by The Drop (thedropmedia.co), one of the most respected NFT voices in the industry. They will be showcasing the leading investment opportunities in the space, emerging utilities, and the latest technological innovations.

W3BX welcomes you to the Expo, where the action, parties, and mixers are never more than an elevator ride away.

Tickets and NFT passports go on sale in June. For more information, visit web3expo.live or contact info@web3expo.live.