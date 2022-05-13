Serving USA Highlights Foundation for Women Warriors’ CEO and USMC Veteran Jodie M. Grenier

CAMAS, WA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serving USA (SUSA) highlights their partner, Foundation for Women Warriors (FWW).

The Foundation for Women Warriors, first established in 1920 as a housing association for widows, war nurses, and fallen service members, today continues honoring the service of women veterans by empowering their futures. Unlike the other 40,000 various USA-based Veteran Service Organizations, Foundation for Women Warriors (FWW) addresses the specific needs of women veterans who are transitioning into civilian life.

The organization is dedicated to preventing women veterans from committing suicide and breaking down the barriers women veterans face transitioning back into civilian life. They address mental health issues and work alongside women veterans every step of the way, enhancing their personal and economic well-being to offer them hope and realities for a better outcome.

As a double loop learning organization; they drive creativity and innovation, going beyond adapting to change to anticipating and being ahead of change. Their programs provide a stable foundation for women veterans through emergency stipends, childcare payment assistance, professional development and networking, mental health resources, guidance to find housing, and access to scholarship, internship, and mentorship opportunities.

Women-led and supported by a diverse group of female ambassadors, USMC VeteranJodie M. Greiner took the helm as CEO in 2016. Jodie’s experience in government contracts for Intelligence and National Security, and previous volunteering as Director of Development and VP with a nonprofit organization, provide her the tools to identify causes, measure the effectiveness of FWW interventions, and recognize shortcomings.

When asked what advice she would give to women who feel they are being called to start a nonprofit, Jodie shared, “Running a nonprofit... is like running two businesses at once; generating revenue and serving your clients. The nonprofit sector receives funding for work performed, not ideas. The sooner you can demonstrate evidence-based outcomes, the better. We live in a rapidly changing environment, and the days of three-to-five-year strategic plans are over. Getting your team on board to embrace change is imperative to building personal and organizational resilience and driving your organization’s societal impact.”

“Serving USA is proud to partner with organizations like Foundation for Women Warriors which support our women veterans,” shared Dr. Greg Bruce, President of Serving USA. “This Memorial Day, we remember and honor those who didn’t come home. We thank those serving our country and pray for those who made the ultimate sacrifice.”

About SUSA:

Serving USA is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to building a community of empathy and activism for those who are forgotten and most in need of assistance. Providing over 67 organizations across the United States with financial support, Serving USA brings Grace and Redemption through Christ to Prisoners, Women in Recovery, and Military Veterans. In addition, we support a network of exceptional partner organizations with funding and other management resources to create, enhance and expand high-quality, evidence-based, transformational programs. For more information and to learn about all partners, please visit ServingUSA.org.