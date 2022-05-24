Local Sign Company Transforms the Washington Hilton for Team USA Celebration

The Team USA logo on a step and repeat banner. The BlueFire team assembles a Team USA wall wrap. A lenticular wall display highlighting the U.S. Olympic team in Tokyo and the U.S. Paralympic team in Beijing.

Team USA worked with BlueFire and CSM Production to host a celebration of Olympic and Paralympic sports at the Washington Hilton in Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC), also known as Team USA, is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and protecting the rights, safety, and wellness of athletes in Olympic and Paralympic sports. The USOPC oversees the bids for U.S. cities to host the Olympic/Paralympic Games, Youth Olympic Games, and Pan/Parapan American Games.

In the months prior to the event, Team USA worked with CSM Production, an event planning company based in Harrisburg, NC, to host a celebration of Olympic and Paralympic sports at the Washington Hilton. The New York City branch of CSM reached out to the team at BlueFire to brand the hotel with vinyl wall wraps celebrating athletes in both Olympic and Paralympic sports. CSM chose to collaborate with BlueFire on behalf of Team USA, given their experience executing the production and installation of signs and graphics for events in Washington, DC.

The goal of Team USA’s event was to highlight athletes who participate in a variety of Olympic and Paralympic sports. The event was to be attended by the featured athletes as well as the Washington, DC press covering the celebration. CSM was the official organizer of the event and knew that the Washington Hilton needed to be branded according to the featured athletes and their associated sports. CSM collaborated closely with the BlueFire team to implement the event branding that contributed to a memorable night for the athletes being celebrated and the media in attendance.

Communication between BlueFire and CSM was critical to executing the vision for the Team USA event. A site survey was conducted to ensure that the materials required would be suitable for a large-scale event in such a significant venue. Some of the signage materials for the gala included retractable banners, backdrops, meter boards, lenticular wall displays, floor graphics, wall and column wraps in the hotel lobby, ballrooms, conference areas, and hallways.

The weekend celebration took place from May 1 to May 4 and involved three phases, Gala, Summit, and Give Back. The BlueFire team arrived late Saturday night following the dismissal of the White House Correspondents Dinner at the venue. The team proceeded to install the backdrops, wall and column wraps throughout the floors and surfaces of the hotel's interior. In addition, the Team USA logo, a lenticular wall display highlighting the U.S. Olympic team in Tokyo and the U.S. Paralympic team in Beijing, and additional branding adorned the walls and provided ideal opportunities for group photos in select spots.

The space was large enough to represent athletes and para-athletes across sports as diverse as swimming, fencing, surfing, baseball, volleyball, track, golf, skiing, and numerous others. The scope of the work was significant given the size of this prominent conference facility at the Washington Hilton. In addition, BlueFire installed wall wraps for the Toyota-sponsored Athlete Lounge giving athletes private space from the main activities of the events.

The BlueFire install team worked throughout the night to complete the event branding of the Washington Hilton in time for Team USA to begin welcoming athletes on Sunday morning and festivities Monday through Thursday. The CSM team and representatives from Team USA were thrilled with the results of BlueFire’s efforts. Effective collaboration between the three organizations allowed the hotel’s interior to be transformed in order to recognize athletes who participate in a variety of Olympic and Paralympic sports.

BlueFire, a division of Heritage Printing, Signs & Displays, is an industry leader in the production and installation of commercials signs, graphics, and custom displays. BlueFire executes award-winning corporate interior branding, storefront graphics, and event displays for clients from Washington, DC to Charlotte, NC. The BlueFire team provides unmatched customer service and project management for corporate interior branding and event signage projects.

