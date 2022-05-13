Hana Highway nightly closures at mile marker 4.3, May 23-26

Main, News Posted on May 13, 2022 in Highways News

KAHULUI – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of nightly full closures on Hana Highway (Route 360) in both directions at Mile Marker 4.3 in the vicinity of Door of Faith Road on Monday night, May 23, through Thursday morning, May 26, from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m.

Construction will conduct soil boring work to support emergency culvert repairs. A full closure of Hana Highway is needed as there will be no room to pass once the drill rig truck is in place. In the event of an emergency, trucks will be moved aside to let first responders pass.

Electronic message boards have been posted to notify motorists of the closure and detour. Special duty police officers will be onsite to assist with safety procedures and traffic control. First responders have been notified of the closure. All roadwork is weather permitting.

