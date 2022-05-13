BOL Group delegation led by its Chairperson Ms. Ayesha Shaikh meets Azerbaijan’s Minister for High Tech in Baku
BAKU, AZERBAIJAN, May 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A two-member delegation of the Bol Media Group, led by its Chairperson Ms. Ayesha Shaikh, met Mr. Rashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijan’ Minister for High Technologies-Transportation and Communication at his office in Baku.
Ms. Shaikh in her meeting with the honorable minister thanked him for the warm welcome accorded to the BOL Media Group delegation and said that her meeting with him proved extremely helpful in identifying investment opportunities available in Azerbaijan’s IT sector.
“Your interest in the establishment of an IT University and top-notch training facility for the Azerbaijani youth is indeed the need of time,” she said. “The IT sector is the main driving force of all development in the 21st Century world, and it is vital to upgrade the knowledge and technical skills of Azerbaijani youth in technology of today and tomorrow.”
Ms. Shaikh thanked the minister for his willingness to open such a facility in Baku in collaboration with the BOL Group, which also specializes in the IT sector.
“We assure you that the BOL Media Group is highly interested to move forward in this regard as we are the pioneers of IT and its enabled services in Pakistan, and remains the leading businesses in this domain. Inshallah together we shall ensure top-quality IT education for the Azerbaijani youth.”
Ms. Shaikh said that her group also remains interested in creating an IT export zone in Azerbaijan for which is willing to bring the necessary investment. “This IT zone will not just provide employment opportunities for the youth, but will also significantly boost Azerbaijan’s IT exports.”
She urged upon the minister to mark a strategic location for the establishment of the IT zone in Baku, which would increase Azerbaijan’s IT exports many fold.
