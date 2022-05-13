Three Rhode Island Students Named 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Governor Dan McKee, Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and the Rhode Island Department of Education extend their congratulations to the three Rhode Island high school seniors announced Thursday as U.S. Presidential Scholars.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona on Thursday announced the 58th class, made up of 161 high school seniors recognized for their accomplishments in academics, the arts, and career and technical education fields.

The Rhode Island scholars include:

Kyle Chen, East Greenwich High School

Lucy B. Dreier, Barrington High School

John T. Soscia, Cranston High School West (U.S. Presidential Scholar in Career and Technical Education)

“It brings me tremendous pride to see these incredible students making their mark not only on their school communities, but on Rhode Island as a whole,” said Governor McKee. “This prestigious designation speaks to their strength during one of the most difficult times in our living history, and shows what is possible when we support our students and invest in their education. I congratulate Kyle, Lucy and John on their accomplishments and wish them the absolute best in their next chapter.”

The White House Commission on Presidential Scholars selects scholars annually based on their academic success, artistic and technical excellence, essays, school evaluations and transcripts, as well as a demonstrated commitment to community service and leadership.

“Kyle, Lucy and John are shining examples of educational excellence, and we are so proud to have them learning, growing and inspiring others within our Rhode Island classrooms,” said Commissioner Infante-Green. “We must honor these students by recognizing the potential in each new generation and renew our commitment to helping all students achieve their dreams.”

Created in 1964, the U.S. Presidential Scholars Program has honored over 7,900 of the nation’s top-performing students. The program was expanded in 1979 to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, literary and performing arts. In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields.

“Barrington Public Schools is very proud to recognize U.S. Presidential Scholar Lucy Dreier,” said Barrington Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Messore. “This honor demonstrates Lucy’s commitment to excellence in academics and being a leader in her school community. She is an example of what one can accomplish through high academic achievement, leadership, and a dedication to attaining one’s goals.”

“We could not be more thrilled for John Soscia and his family. He has been an exemplary member of the Cranston High School West and Cranston Area Career and Technical Center’s student body,” said Cranston Public Schools Superintendent Jeannine Nota-Masse. “John has been a stand-out student in the Pre-Engineering and Robotics Program. He is an honor student and a newly inducted member of the National Honor Society as well as one of their officers. His academic excellence is coupled with a strong commitment to his faith and his community. He is well-deserving of this honor and we are incredibly proud of him.”

“I offer my heartfelt congratulations to East Greenwich High School student Kyle Chen for being selected as a member of the 58th class of the United States Presidential Scholars,” said East Greenwich Public Schools Superintendent Alexis Meyer. “On behalf of the East Greenwich School Department, we celebrate Kyle Chen's selection to the 58th Class of US Presidential Scholars along with the other 160 high school seniors selected.”

The Presidential Scholars Class of 2022 will be recognized for their outstanding achievement this summer with an online recognition program.

A complete list of 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars is available at http://www.ed.gov/psp