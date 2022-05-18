Invo Solutions Unveils New Brand Identity to Better Reflect Its Groundbreaking Work for Banks and Credit Unions
Invo Solutions' recently unveiled rebrand, which includes a new logo and website, is a natural next step for the growing company.
Our logo should reflect the revolutionary spirit we have for our clients.”SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Invo Solutions, the nation’s leading video banking provider, unveiled a rebrand evolution on Friday, including a new logo and website. Invo’s rebrand is a natural next step with its continued rapid growth, and the new look better reflects the groundbreaking and hyper innovative products they are creating in-house.
— Jake Martin
Since 2020 alone, Invo has introduced three groundbreaking first-to-market tools. These include a native appointment scheduling tool, a tablet-based lobby management tool, and a full-service intent-driven chatbot. Each of these was built from the ground up by Invo’s in-house development team and was created specifically for banks and credit unions.
“We felt it was time for our logo to better reflect the work that we are doing at Invo,” Jake Martin, President and COO of Invo Solutions said. “We are directly impacting customer service in this industry through innovation and pioneering new-to-market customer engagement products that nobody has seen before. Our logo should reflect that revolutionary spirit we have for our clients.”
The new logo retains elements of the previous logo while making it sleeker and more identifiable. Invo’s strategic approach is rooted in the belief that technology is best used when it brings people together. Invo’s logo mark embodies the company and those core motivations in its purest form.
“It was important to us that we retained the ethos of our original logo. The abstract light bulb symbolizes the importance of innovation and new ideas, while the gear encapsulating it represents purpose and intention to move people forward within a larger “machine” or business model,” Martin said. “Our new logo retains that ethos while better representing the cutting-edge tools that our development team is creating.”
The combination of the gear and the light bulb showcases the symbiotic nature of both ideas mentioned by Martin. The new Invo word mark creates a balanced and stable feeling. This balance directly relates to Invo’s commitment to be cutting-edge, trustworthy, and stable.
Invo unveiled the brand evolution Friday on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram. They will also cover the new brand at next month’s Invo Insider event, a free interactive event for bank and credit union representatives. This virtual event features industry-relevant content, interactive games, prizes, and a one-on-one interview between Martin and Encore Bank EVP Director of Business Banking Solutions Nikki Pfleger.
About Invo Solutions: Invo Solutions was founded in 2012 with the sole purpose of developing the industry’s first video banking experience. Their staff has combined more than 75 years of experience in the industry and founded Invo within a financial institution to solve a unique problem in the industry. The customer engagement platform created by Invo Solutions continues to bridge the gap between physical and digital channels, creating even more ways for customers to reach their financial institutions.
