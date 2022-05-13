Senate Environment and Energy Committee to Conduct Hearing Regarding Renewable Energy

***Press Advisory***
Trenton – The Senate Environment and Energy Committee will meet Monday, May 16th, at 10 A.M. in Committee Room 10 for a hearing on renewable energy. Invite guests will speak on the ways in which food waste management and organic recycling can be used to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions throughout the State.
The committee will discuss the following bills during the hearing:
|S-431 Smith/Greenstein
|Directs BPU to update interconnection standards for Class I renewable energy sources and develop fixed fee structure for interconnection costs.
|S-439 Smith
|Directs BPU to establish process to maintain supply and demand for solar renewable energy certificates.
|S-2185 Smith/Greenstein
|Requires BPU to develop program to incentivize installation of new energy storage systems.