Submit Release
News Search

There were 691 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,543 in the last 365 days.

Senate Environment and Energy Committee to Conduct Hearing Regarding Renewable Energy

***Press Advisory***

Trenton – The Senate Environment and Energy Committee will meet Monday, May 16th, at 10 A.M. in Committee Room 10 for a hearing on renewable energy. Invite guests will speak on the ways in which food waste management and organic recycling can be used to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions throughout the State.

The committee will discuss the following bills during the hearing:

S-431 Smith/Greenstein Directs BPU to update interconnection standards for Class I renewable energy sources and develop fixed fee structure for interconnection costs.
S-439 Smith Directs BPU to establish process to maintain supply and demand for solar renewable energy certificates.
S-2185 Smith/Greenstein Requires BPU to develop program to incentivize installation of new energy storage systems.

You just read:

Senate Environment and Energy Committee to Conduct Hearing Regarding Renewable Energy

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.