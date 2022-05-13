Submit Release
News Search

There were 661 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,539 in the last 365 days.

Zen Healthcare IT Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification to Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy & Security

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification validates Zen Healthcare IT is committed to meeting key regulations and protecting sensitive information

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zen Healthcare IT, a leading provider of healthcare interoperability solutions, today announced the Gemini Integration-as-a-Service platform has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization’s Gemini Integration-as-a-Service Platform has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Zen Healthcare IT in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

“Our organization is committed to meeting complex compliance and privacy requirements that include technical and process elements such as NIST and ISO,” said James D Benson, CEO, at Zen Healthcare IT. “We are pleased to demonstrate to our customers the highest standards for data protection and information security by achieving HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification.”

“The HITRUST Assurance Program is the most rigorous available, consisting of a multitude of quality assurance checks, both automated and manual,” said Bimal Sheth, Executive Vice President, Standards Development & Assurance Operations, HITRUST. “The fact that Zen Healthcare IT has achieved HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification attests to the high quality of their information risk management and compliance program.”

About Zen Healthcare IT
Zen Healthcare IT(“Zen”) is an interoperability technology and services company. We help all stakeholders in healthcare - HIT vendors, providers, public health, payers, HIEs, and ACOs simplify interoperability. Using Zen’s Gemini Integration-as-a Service platform and years of subject matter expertise, we get clients exchanging data faster. Supporting a full range of healthcare interoperability use cases, the Gemini platform brings harmony to a cacophony of data exchange formats. Zen is proud to be HITRUST CSF r2 certified and a Carequality Implementer, offering a secure, fast onramp to national trusted data exchange.

#####

[Company] Media Contact:
Daniel Benson
Zen Healthcare IT
DanB@consultzen.com

Daniel Benson
Consultzen.com
+1 8189399917
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Zen Healthcare IT Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification to Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy & Security

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.