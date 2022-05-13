Submit Release
Sen. Anthony Williams Addresses Colleague’s Request to Stop Using Ballot Drop Boxes

Senator Anthony H. Williams

Philadelphia − May 13, 2022 – Today, Senator Anthony H. Williams (D- Philadelphia/Delaware) wrote the following letter to his Senate colleagues in response to a request from the co-chair of the state Intergovernmental Operations Committee to the Pennsylvania Department of State that asked the department to direct counties to stop using drop boxes to collect ballots.

In the letter, Sen. Williams states, “I am not surprised that a continuing effort to subvert Pennsylvanians’ right to vote in free and secure elections is being attacked by certain members of the Republican party. But I am stunned that they would propose an outright violation of the law in order to meet that objective.”

