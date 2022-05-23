Svenskt Industriflyg AB select the REDiFly eTechlog for Paperless Operations
Svenskt Industriflyg AB has selected the REDiFly Electronic Technical Logbook to replace their paper journey and technical Logs across their mixed fleet.ZüRICH, SWITZERLAND, May 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integrated Aviation Systems AG (IAS) are delighted to announce that Svenskt Industriflyg AB has selected the REDiFly Electronic Technical Logbook (eTechlog) to replace their paper journey and technical Logs across their mixed corporate fleet.
The REDiFly eTechlog application is now fully integrated into Industiflyg's flight scheduling and crew management solutions allowing Industriflyg to avail of the significant benefits of going paperless and digitising their entire workflow. The REDiFly application provides users with instant visibility to critical data and performance that will deliver substantial cost savings & operational efficiencies to the airline.
Per Magnusson, Technical Director of Svenskt Industriflyg AB, explained that “We chose to go with the REDiFly eTechlog after seeing its adaptability and secure integration capability with our other systems. During our transition and certification period, we were especially impressed by the level of IAS’ support and of course, the detail that the solution provided us. We can already see significant benefits in our operation from having critical data in digital format. There are now no paper slips or images required as everything is online. Digital Log sheets have significantly reduced our team's workload and same-day invoicing can be achieved by the Finance team. We are excited to move forward toward greater digitisation with the REDiFly solution."
CEO of Integrated Aviation Systems, Patrick Clancy commented: "We are delighted to have completed the phase 1 implementation of the REDiFly eTechlog across the Industriflyg fleet. The management at Industriflyg has recognized the benefits of digitising paper processes to their organisation. Their team and ours at IAS have worked diligently to achieve that goal during these difficult COVID times."
About Svenskt Industriflyg AB: Svenskt Industriflyg AB is Sweden’s largest private jet operator and management company. Based at Stockholm Bromma Airport, Industriflyg is a strategic partner enabling clients to effortlessly work globally.
About Integrated Aviation Systems: With offices in Zürich, Dublin and London IAS are an ISO27001 certified Swiss software company whose REDiFly product replaces paper-based aircraft technical logbooks with an adaptable ETL system capable of synchronising aircraft technical & flight data with an air operator’s ground-based systems. Details available at www.redifly.com
