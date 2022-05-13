PREMIER HIRES PAUL MORRELL AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
Firm Continues to Grow with Key New Addition, Morrell to Head Corporate OperationsDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Architecture, interior design, procurement, capital management, and project management firm Premier continues its expansion with the hiring of Paul Morrell as Chief Operating Officer. As an established operations executive with over 20 years’ experience managing multi-disciplinary business teams globally, Morrell will be integral to Premier’s growth as a leading customer-focused organization servicing industries including hospitality, multifamily, and student housing.
“Bringing on Paul Morrell to the Premier team showcases our commitment to creating an internal team with people who have tremendous leadership and execution experience that complement our client and colleague-focused core values,” said Hector Sanchez, Premier’s Chief Executive Officer. “Morrell knows operations and management inside and out and has the skillset and experience to successfully lead team members across all sectors.”
The interior design, architecture, procurement, project management, engineering, and contract teams will report directly to Morrell in this new role. He will oversee overall corporate operations for Premier, develop and manage business plans, and ensure collaboration between the operations and business development teams. Morell will also be responsible for facilitating effective recruiting, onboarding, professional development, and performance management.
“I am excited to be joining the Premier team,” says Morrell. “My goal is to help implement the best strategies and tactfully take steps toward becoming an exemplary organization that stimulates and excites our team member, while we design and create innovative and amazing spaces for our clients.”
Before joining Premier, Morrell held executive leadership positions overseeing operations, supply chain, human resources, IT, capital management, and real estate divisions. Under his leadership, he also managed global operations for a $1 billion annual revenue service company with over 7,000 employees.
About Premier
Dallas-based Premier is a full-service firm with over 25 years of expertise across architecture, interior design, procurement, project management, construction development and contract administration. With all services yielded under one roof, Premier’s team is in constant pursuit of finding innovative solutions to the hospitality, multifamily and student housing industry’s increasingly complex problems; from straightforward soft goods refreshes to transformative custom designs for renovations, redevelopments and new developments, their team of professionals is dedicated to excellence across a multitude of market sectors. From concept to completion, Premier provides consultative services that are unmatched, bringing their clients’ vision for the built environment to life. For more information, please visit www.premierpm.com.
