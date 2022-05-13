Submit Release
News Search

There were 704 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 187,497 in the last 365 days.

A Test of Faith

A book about how to strengthen the spirit

PEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cookstown, NJ—Life is challenging enough with all the tests and hurdles that we all go through over the years. But for many, these tests and challenges can become a bit too much. When this happens, it can often lead to a lot of doubt and fear creeping into the hearts and minds of those who are going through these tests, and if left unchecked, can cause even the strongest of wills to give up. The book of author Rev. Alfred Williams titled The Exam, a collection of short, inspirational pieces, aims to help the reader overcome such tests of faith.

Rev. Alfred Lyon Williams is a pastor/teacher of G.R.O.W.T.H. Ministries. He is a veteran of both the Army and the Navy and holds a doctorate in theology from Destiny Christian University, along with a degree in fashion design and tailoring. Born and raised in North Philadelphia in a neighborhood that gave to the world many a great Jazz and R&B singer, dancer, and minster, Rev. Alfred heard the call to ministry as early as age 7. This set him down the path of becoming a minister, assistant pastor, and pastor. These days his path has taken him to one of his first loves: creative writing.

The Exam is Rev. Alfred’s work meant to help people go through the challenges and tests of life. It is a compilation of short inspirational pieces of literature, divided into different categories: self-discovery, people, getting lost, preparation, going forward, and following the Spirit. The pages within contain words from Rev. Alfred himself, giving readers a sense of being in one of his ministries. And these words carry with them the emotional and spiritual boosts that can give the reader the much-needed push to keep going forward in life.

Readers in need of that extra push to get through the tests of faith in their lives should get this book today!


About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

Lyn Goot
Writers' Branding
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

A Test of Faith

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.