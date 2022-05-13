A Test of Faith
A book about how to strengthen the spiritPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cookstown, NJ—Life is challenging enough with all the tests and hurdles that we all go through over the years. But for many, these tests and challenges can become a bit too much. When this happens, it can often lead to a lot of doubt and fear creeping into the hearts and minds of those who are going through these tests, and if left unchecked, can cause even the strongest of wills to give up. The book of author Rev. Alfred Williams titled The Exam, a collection of short, inspirational pieces, aims to help the reader overcome such tests of faith.
Rev. Alfred Lyon Williams is a pastor/teacher of G.R.O.W.T.H. Ministries. He is a veteran of both the Army and the Navy and holds a doctorate in theology from Destiny Christian University, along with a degree in fashion design and tailoring. Born and raised in North Philadelphia in a neighborhood that gave to the world many a great Jazz and R&B singer, dancer, and minster, Rev. Alfred heard the call to ministry as early as age 7. This set him down the path of becoming a minister, assistant pastor, and pastor. These days his path has taken him to one of his first loves: creative writing.
The Exam is Rev. Alfred’s work meant to help people go through the challenges and tests of life. It is a compilation of short inspirational pieces of literature, divided into different categories: self-discovery, people, getting lost, preparation, going forward, and following the Spirit. The pages within contain words from Rev. Alfred himself, giving readers a sense of being in one of his ministries. And these words carry with them the emotional and spiritual boosts that can give the reader the much-needed push to keep going forward in life.
Readers in need of that extra push to get through the tests of faith in their lives should get this book today!
