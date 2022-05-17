Super Model Irina Shayk shares her favorite Skin Tightening Tool with Harpers Bazaar

Super Model Irina Shayk using Quadra-Lift by Nicole Caroline for Harpers Bazaar

In a new video for the Harpers Bazaar "Go to Bed with Me", Irina Shayk uses master esthetician Nicole Caroline's newest at home skin tightening device

It's so easy to use it, besides Nicole's Ice Cubes that I love to use” — Irina Shayk

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, May 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the newest video for the Harpers Bazaar "Go to Bed with Me" series, Super Model Irina Shayk takes us through her nighttime skincare routine. The model uses many products, but the most exciting is a Gold, oddly shaped Radio Frequency Facial Device (pictured in the video below) that she uses to de-puff and tighten her skin at night before bed. The Quadra-Lift by Nicole Caroline has 4 different skin tightening abilities, as Irina explains, and "It is so easy to use". The model previously expressed her love for esthetician Nicole Caroline's viral luxury Ice Facial sets in a video for Vogue. Radio Frequency is known for it's skin tightening abilities, but Nicole Caroline wanted more for her clients. She wanted a brand new device that could also mimic a professional facial massage, provide LED light, infuse products, and provide the Radio Frequency current.For more information contact VanessaPR@NicoleCaroline.com

