ACDD Now Accepting Applications for Membership to Advocate for those with Developmental Disabilities

The Council identifies the most pressing needs of people with developmental disabilities in Alabama. The Council is responsible for developing a state plan and approving grant projects and other activities to carry out the objectives in the state plan to improve the lives of Alabamians with developmental disabilities and their families. Activities include providing outreach, education, and advocacy.

The 36-member, Governor-appointed Council consists of:

• Individuals with developmental disabilities • Parents or legal guardians of children with developmental disabilities under the age of 18 • Immediate relatives or legal guardians of adults with mentally impairing conditions who cannot advocate for themselves • A person with a developmental disability who lives or has lived in an institution or an immediate relative or legal guardian of an individual with a developmental disability who lives or has lived in an institution • Representatives from state agencies that provide services and supports to people with developmental disabilities • Representatives from the Alabama University Center for Excellence in Developmental Disabilities and the Protection and Advocacy System • Representatives from a local and non-governmental agency concerned with services for people with developmental disabilities and a private non-profit group concerned with services for people with developmental disabilities

A standard term for members is three years. A member, except for other DD Act Programs or State Agency members, may be appointed a maximum of two consecutive full terms.

Those wishing to apply for membership can fill out an application at www.acdd.org. Alternate formats are available by request by contacting Darryle Powell at 334-242-3976 or darryle.powell@mh.alabama.gov. Applicants will receive a confirmation email and/or letter confirming receipt of the application.

For more information, contact the Alabama Council on Developmental Disabilities at 334-242-3973 or visit www.acdd.org.

