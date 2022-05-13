More Automotive Brands to embrace Diversity and Inclusion in 2022.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 2022 has seen more automotive brands embrace diversity and inclusion by launching personal campaigns or supporting initiatives. Nevertheless, there is still a huge amount of work to be done, not just in terms of gender, but also in other areas of diversity, as the industry’s success hinges on its ability to attract the best and brightest talents. In a bit to champion its involvement in promoting diversity for example, brands like Audi since 2017, implemented holistic Diversity Management which includes training courses on unconscious bias, toolboxes for inclusive leadership and equal-opportunity processes, as well as collaborating with external initiatives, the likes of Women Automotive Network in promoting diversity. This commitment is bearing fruit as the company has already trained around 10,000 employees and managers/supervisors in diversity-related topics so far. Back in 2020, Mercedes also launched its ‘Accelerate 25’ Diversity and Inclusion programme -a five-year programme to mark the formalization of its vision to become a more diverse and inclusive team. Other brands like Henkel, use brand own websites to state their position. Henkel for example has this to say: “At Henkel, we promote a holistic Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) approach. The diversity of our employees, their backgrounds, experiences, talents, knowledge, creativity, and the appreciation of all their individual differences are the foundation for our competitive advantage”.

Although the conversation surrounding diversity and inclusion in the automotive industry has been ongoing for years, 2022 has been one of the greatest years for promoting positivity in the inclusion and diversity sphere. Several initiatives and campaigns have been launched in a bit to create awareness and promote equity in this space. Commendably, some Automotive brands have been at the forefront of seizing every opportunity available to register support for the movement. The Women Automotive Network (WAN) for example has over 30 sponsors across all industries, including some Automotive brands, set to join the 22nd & 23rd June summit this year. The June summit will bring together industry thought leaders, and create networking opportunities for all involved.

The Women Automotive Network is the fastest growing platform for automotive diversity and technology discussions. This is made possible by events, contents, mentorship schemes, and a rapidly growing community of over 14,000+ members across digital. Visit https://womenautomotivesummit.com/ for more information

As the conversation around diversity and inclusion deepens and broadens, we hope to see more brands and individual embracing this positive change as the new normal, and a way of fostering growth and building long-lasting partnerships. Like Fjollë Novakazi (User Researcher & iPh.D. Candidate, Volvo) said: “The automotive industry traditionally stands for a masculine culture, but the mobility it enables stands for freedom – economic, social, and cultural enablement…”



Press Contact:

caleb@wwpartnerships.com

(Images, interviews, and comments are available upon request).