Strategies For Global Dental Crown And Bridges Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Dental Crown And Bridges Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the dental crown and bridges market size is expected to grow from $3.53 billion in 2021 to $3.96 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The global dental crown and bridge market size is expected to grow to $5.40 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.0%. The high incidence of oral diseases is contributing to the dental crowns and bridges market growth.

The dental crown and bridges market consists of sales of dental crowns and bridges by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to a dental restoration covering the exposed surface of a tooth. These are false teeth that are usually made up of porcelain or ceramic and can also be matched with the existing teeth's color and texture. In some crowns, gold alloys are used for improving their strength. The dental bridge is a prosthetic appliance that is used to treat patients with missing teeth. Bridges are comprised of porcelain that has been bonded to metal to improve chewing abilities and the aesthetics of the teeth.

Global Dental Crown And Bridges Market Trends

The emergence of robotic surgeries is a key trend gaining popularity in the dental crown and bridges market. Due to developments in technology and computer science, robotics are increasingly being employed in navigational surgery for a range of medical specialties. In dentistry, robotics offers advantages over freehand procedures for placing apparatus, improving accuracy, precision, workflows, and patient outcomes.

Global Dental Crown And Bridges Market Segments

The global dental crowns and bridges market is segmented:

By Type: Crowns, Bridges

By Material: Ceramics, Porcelain Fused to Metals, Metals

By Price: Premium, Value, Discounted

By End-User: Dental Hospitals and Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Others

By Geography: The global dental crown and bridge market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: 3M, Ivoclar Vivadent, Dentsply International Inc., Nobel Biocare Services, BioHorizons, Camlog Holding, Straumann, Zimmer Biomet, Wieland Dental, National Dentex Lab, Henry Schein Inc, Glidewell, Dentium, Biotech Dental, Danaher Corporation, Osstem Implant, Derby Dental, Lithoz, Align Technology, LASAK s.r.o., AMT s.r.l., Sirona Dental system, and Formlabs

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

