PRESS RELEASE: SITUATIONAL REPORT ON COVID-19 PANDEMIC (08th – 10th May 2022)

SAMOA, May 13 - The Ministry of Health’s latest situational report confirmed 268 new community cases from 2pm of 08th May to 2pm of 10th May, 2022. This takes the total number of community cases detected since 17th March 2022 to 11,237. There are 4 patients currently in managed isolation, and none in the ICU at Moto’otua Hospital.

COVID 19 Related Deaths

Sadly, the Ministry of Health confirmed one (1) new COVID-19 related death within this reporting period, taking the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 24. The deceased is a 59 year old female with known comorbidities and was unvaccinated.

Our prayers and condolences are with the families and loved ones of the person who has passed away. Out of respect for the families and relatives, we will not be making any further comments.

The public is implored especially those who have not done or completed their vaccination, or a booster dose to please do so. Vaccination remains our best defense against the virus. Keeping our aiga and loved ones safe is everyone’s responsibility.  

Continuing to adhere to public health advice such as wearing facial masks, maintaining social distancing, and washing hands, are important steps toward maintaining good personal hygiene and for containing the spread of the virus.

COVID-19 Situation Summary prepared by the Ministry of Health as at 2:00pm Local Time May 08th to 2:00pm May 10th, 2022 is provided in the table below: To access the detailed situational analysis report, please visit the MOH website (https://www.health.gov.ws/). 

